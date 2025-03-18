Beyond the Dais: Maggie Ullman’s childhood obsessions with Pee-Wee Herman and the outdoors

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Council member Maggie Ullman.

Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?

Ullman: Four-year-old me was forever quoting Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. It was my favorite movie, and the big, burly trucker saying, “Tell ’em Large Marge sent ya,” had me in hysterics. I was Maggie, after all, so tying in the whole name thing was just so funny to me. That story gets told all the time by members of my family. I was the youngest of three girls, and I looked up to my sisters so much. Keeping up with them was serious business — even when I was being ridiculous.