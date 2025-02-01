Beyond the dais: Observing nature with Council member Sage Turner

As part of Xpress‘ annual Wellness Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their approaches to managing their physical and mental health. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Council member Sage Turner.

Xpress: What is your go-to exercise? And, if applicable, where in Buncombe County do you like to do it?

These days yoga is my go-to. We have great yoga studios throughout the city, and I also practice at home.

On days where you need to mentally unwind, is there a spot in our city that you gravitate to? And why?

All my life, I have been drawn to the water. Pre-Helene, I would sit by the river or Beaver Lake and process my worries in a quiet spot, observing nature and its simplistic approach to life. Post-Helene, I’ve been taking long drives along the riverways in the region. At first, these drives were overwhelming, bringing tears and heartache. As we progress with cleanup and rebuilding, though, these drives give me hope. I can see the progress, slight but steady. I can feel and see the desire to continue on, to rebuild. I find a somber but hopeful peace in such.

What song gets you most energized (whether it’s for a workout session or a Council meeting)?

I like instrumental music when I’m working out, doing yoga or taking respite. There’s a great group called The Piano Guys; they cover popular songs with only instruments, and it’s stellar. A favorite go-to is “Beethoven’s 5 Secrets.”