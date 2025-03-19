Beyond the Dais: Sheneika Smith on youthful pranks

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Council member Sheneika Smith.

Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?

Smith: I grew up as a church kid — not just a Sunday morning church kid, but a Monday through Sunday, revival, Bible study, choir rehearsal and shut-in kind of church kid. Church was like a second home, and when you spend that much time in one place, you either find ways to stay engaged or ways to entertain yourself. I leaned into the latter.

One of the funniest things I used to do — something that still gets brought up whenever childhood stories resurface — happened during offering time. In Black churches, we don’t pass the offering plate down the pews like some churches do. No, we walk to the offering plate, usually in a musical procession, set to the rhythm of the organ, drums and a choir.

So, being the mischievous kid I was, I decided to add a little comic relief to the moment. I would put my shoes on the wrong feet — a subtle but effective detail — then march down the aisle to the offering plate like everything was completely normal. Most of the adults didn’t notice, but the young people? They saw it every time and thought it was the funniest thing ever.

Trying to contain their snickers, shaking shoulders, and stifled laughs made it even funnier. The adults would turn around, confused, scanning the room trying to find the source of the disruption, while the kids were falling apart in the pews. Meanwhile, I’d be back in my seat, straight-faced, acting like I had nothing to do with it.

Even now, whenever childhood stories come up, someone will say, “Remember when you used to switch your shoes and march to the offering plate like nothing was wrong?” And honestly? I wouldn’t trade those moments for anything. Hilarious!