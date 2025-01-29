Beyond the dais: Spin class with Mayor Esther Manheimer

As part of Xpress‘ annual Wellness Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their approaches to managing their physical and mental health. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Mayor Esther Manheimer, who chided in her email exchange: “If you’d stop printing Molton cartoons of me, that would improve my mental health.”

Xpress: What is your go-to exercise? And, if applicable, where in Buncombe County do you like to do it?

Manheimer: Exercise is really important to me to help maintain my physical health (I have had rheumatoid arthritis since my 20s) and my emotional health. I use exercise as a way to reset my mind when dealing with stress or just the busyness of life and to enjoy the company of others.

On days where you need to mentally unwind, is there a spot in our city that you gravitate to? And why?

I have two favorite exercise routines: one is the YMCA. I love a great spin class — the instructors are great, the people are fun and of course it’s great exercise. The other is walking with family and friends. I walk all over town. I think it’s a great way to get some exercise, hang out with folks and see your city. And, just a PSA here, as a 53-year-old menopausal female, I do weight and resistance training.

What song gets you most energized (whether it’s for a workout session or a Council meeting)?

On the days we have Council meetings, I always exercise. (Actually, I usually exercise every day.) I think it helps prepare you for a loooooong meeting. I try to listen to the news or an Audible book. But that really doesn’t work for me while exercising, so I listen to something fun that won’t get stuck in my head. I hate when a song is stuck in your head. For example, Chappell Roan gets stuck in your head, but Miley Cyrus does not.