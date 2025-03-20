Beyond the Dais: The infamously bad dance moves of Commissioner Parker Sloan’s youth

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Buncombe County Commissioner Parker Sloan.

Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?

Sloan: I grew up in a large Catholic family on my mom’s side, and I was the youngest grandchild. So I went to a lot of weddings growing up and ALWAYS got made fun for my not-great dancing skills. I’m not sure much has changed.