Beyond the Dais: Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley’s childhood memories of pet cats and C-SPAN

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley.

Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at most reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?

Mosley: One story my family never fails to bring up is the time our cat, Miss Cat, decided that my toddler bed was the perfect place to give birth to her kittens. I must have been about 3 years old, and as soon as I realized what was happening, I sprang into action — doing my best to comfort her like I was some kind of tiny midwife. I was so proud of myself, but when my mother walked in and saw the scene, she absolutely lost it! Needless to say, my bed was never quite the same after that.

I’ve always loved animals and even considered becoming a veterinarian at one point. But as I got older, I realized my allergies were way too intense for that dream to work out. Still, my love for animals has never faded — even if I have to admire them from a safe, sniffle-free distance.