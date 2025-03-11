Beyond the Dais: Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley’s childhood memories of pet cats and C-SPAN

As part of Xpress’ annual Kids Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their childhood recollections. Not all elected officials were available.
Below is our conversation with Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley.
Xpress: Most people have at least one story their family and relatives can’t help but retell at most reunions and/or holiday gatherings. What is the quintessential story from your childhood that you can’t seem to escape at these types of gatherings?
Mosley: One story my family never fails to bring up is the time our cat, Miss Cat, decided that my toddler bed was the perfect place to give birth to her kittens. I must have been about 3 years old, and as soon as I realized what was happening, I sprang into action — doing my best to comfort her like I was some kind of tiny midwife. I was so proud of myself, but when my mother walked in and saw the scene, she absolutely lost it! Needless to say, my bed was never quite the same after that.
I’ve always loved animals and even considered becoming a veterinarian at one point. But as I got older, I realized my allergies were way too intense for that dream to work out. Still, my love for animals has never faded — even if I have to admire them from a safe, sniffle-free distance.
How would you describe yourself as a teenager? And how do you think your former teenage self would have reacted to learning you ended up serving as an elected official?
As a teenager, I was pretty studious, athletic and definitely outspoken — but I didn’t necessarily crave the spotlight. I was definitely an extroverted introvert. I had a neighbor who was a political science professor at UNC Asheville, and one summer during high school, I actually took his course. I even used to fall asleep watching C-SPAN, so the interest in government and policy was always there.
If you’d told my teenage self that I’d one day serve as an elected official, I think she would have been surprised but not entirely shocked. I always cared deeply about fairness, justice and making things better for people. But I also would have had a lot of questions about how I ended up in the public eye — because back then, I preferred working behind the scenes rather than being front and center.
The young people in our community have been through a lot since COVID and Helene. What is your top concern for our area youths and what influence do local officials have to address it?
Our youth shave faced major disruptions — from COVID to Hurricane Helene — impacting their education, mental health and overall well-being. My top concern is ensuring they feel supported and have access to the resources they need to thrive.
Local officials can advocate for stronger mental health initiatives, invest in education and create safe spaces where young people can connect and be heard. We must work to remove barriers that stand in their way and provide opportunities that empower them to shape their own futures. Our youths are resilient, but they shouldn’t have to navigate these challenges alone.
Lightning round: As a child, what was your favorite …
Book: Go Ask Alice by Beatrice Sparks
Album:1999 by Prince
TV show: “The Golden Girls”
Movie:Purple Rain
Publication (magazine or newspaper):Right On!
Before you comment
