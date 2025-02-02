Beyond the dais: Walking the streets with Council member Kim Roney

As part of Xpress‘ annual Wellness Issue series, we reached out to the members of Asheville City Council and the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners to share their approaches to managing their physical and mental health. Not all elected officials were available.

Below is our conversation with Council member Kim Roney.

Xpress: What is your go-to exercise? And, if applicable, where in Buncombe County do you like to do it?

Roney: As a pedestrian and cyclist who relies on public transit, my exercise routine is my daily commute. Whether it’s stopping to check in with local businesses during my walk between meetings, the added benefit of strength training through hauling groceries home before teaching or meeting my goal to ride every transit route last year on the way to community and neighborhood meetings, I find that active transportation allows me to better understand the state of our multimodal infrastructure while also acknowledging the needs of my neighbors who rely on the public right of way.

An additional benefit is the joy of experiencing the seasons through spring’s blooms, summer’s serviceberries, fall’s changing leaves and an occasional winter snow along the way.

Since Helene, I’m among neighbors whose routes have been disrupted or destroyed, and detours can take twice the time. I feel the fiscal, social and moral responsibility to not just put things back where they were but to improve accessibility and safety through intentional investment in our transportation infrastructure.

On days where you need to mentally unwind, is there a spot in our city that you gravitate to? And why?

When connecting beyond my daily mindfulness practice, I gravitate toward the trees in our city parks and public spaces that provide shade, relief from heat during long commutes and the connecting comfort of nature’s sounds in our shared, mountain home.

The squirrel is my favorite fellow tree lover to come across along the way. Squirrels plant trees, can live over a decade and crack me up with their acrobatic moves and wrestling matches.

When I have the time, I take the long way home if it means getting in more steps and quiet time. That might mean going through a park, rerouting through part of a neighborhood I haven’t checked in on in a while or intentionally detouring to a local business to pick up a gift or grocery.

What song gets you most energized (whether it’s for a workout session or a Council meeting)?

For an energy lift, I’ll put on “Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley — that intro gets me going every time! The lyrical call to action and invitation to “be loved” resonate with me. In general, though, I’m energized by the ’90s pop, hip-hop and rock of my teen years.

More than listening to music, playing music has been part of my post-meeting processing as a Council member. It’s less about getting energized and more about staying connected to who I am and why I do what I do. I have a set list to choose from, ranging from classical and ragtime to ’70s rock and R&B to the modern pop tunes my students get stuck in my head. Chapell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” has been a repeated request, so refreshing to play and sing along.