Five ways faith guided AdventHealth’s care in 2019

Jimm Bunch, president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville president and CEO, explains, “AdventHealth Hendersonville, formerly Park Ridge Health, has a mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ. We believe health should be measured in terms of the whole person — body, mind and spirit.”

Bunch shared how faith-based care guided the hospital’s work in 2019.

We realize we are spiritual people, so we focus on healing bodies, strengthening minds and lifting spirits. Spiritual wholeness screenings: Along with the standard questions about physical health, our care teams ask every patient, “Do you have someone who loves you and cares for you? Do you have a source of joy in your life? Do you have a sense of peace today?” This helps us meet their whole-person health needs. More than 80% of patients like knowing their caregivers see them as spiritual people. We also have chaplains from a variety of different faiths to help meet any patient needs. Community partnerships to address specific health and wellness needs: Because our mission is to extend Christ’s healing ministry, we are able to work with other Christian organizations to provide food, shelter and education. Local, national and international mission trips: We provide scholarships for our physicians and care teams to help cover the cost so they can focus on caring for people — body, mind and spirit. Extending whole-person care to our team members: We offer wellness, spiritual and career support so they can feel whole. From their first encounter with AdventHealth, we share our mission. They understand our values, and most choose to work with us because of our Christian values.

As the only faith-based, not-for-profit health care system in Western North Carolina, we do not take this sacred responsibility lightly and we promise to live it out with every person, every time.