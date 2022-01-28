Health checkup: Staying active and taking control

Antwon Small, a classically trained dancer who moved to Asheville in 2018, speaks with Xpress about meditation, journaling and podcasts.

What are some techniques you use for maintaining your mental health?

Techniques I use for mental health are meditation and journaling. I do my morning meditation and words of affirmation every day to boost my mental health. I also journal my thoughts and feelings.

What is your favorite way to approach your own physical health?

I approach my physical health by staying active. Every morning I go for a quick run around the neighborhood and have a hearty breakfast. I also make sure I drink a gallon of water a day.

What is one book, podcast, documentary or article related to mental or physical health that you’d recommend, and why?

“The Mindset Mentor” is a podcast I love that really promotes direction toward taking control of mental and physical health. It motivates me to be my best self and it gives me a sense of direction.

Editor’s note: “Health checkup,” is part of our 2022 Wellness issues. These short Q&As feature local residents offering insights about their individual approaches to maintaining their physical and mental health. Hopefully, the wide range of perspectives provide readers with ideas and tips for their own well-being. Be on the lookout for more online and in next week’s Wellness Issue, Part 2.