Health checkup: The foundation of healthy ecosystems

Posted on by Xpress Staff
Laura Lengnick; photo courtesy of Lengnick

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue.

Laura Lengnick is the founder of Cultivating Resilience, which works with organizations to integrate resilience thinking into operations and strategic planning. She is also the author of the award-winning book Resilient Agriculture: Cultivating Food Systems for a Changing Climate. 

She speaks with Xpress about food’s role in our individual and collective health as well as the foundation of healthy food ecosystems and the power of silence.

What is the role our food plays when it comes to wellness? 

Food is essential to wellness because of the simple fact that we need to eat to stay alive, but food contributes to our individual and collective well-being in many other important ways. Food is a powerful connector to our past, present and future.  The choices we make about what, when, how and why to eat recall the food traditions of our ancestors, respond to the challenges of these times and shape the possibilities for our future.

How do resilient food systems impact individual and collective wellness? 

Resilient foodways promote individual and collective wellness by following the three rules of resilience to cultivate the health of land, people and community. These rules describe the kinds of relationships that form the foundation of healthy ecosystems: mutually beneficial, regionally self-reliant and regenerative.  These rules also remind us that individual well-being is rooted in the well-being of others.

What do you do to relax or unwind when stressed?

Spending time moving outside is my best remedy for stress.  A brisk walk around my neighborhood, 10 minutes of weeding in my garden or even just a quiet moment spent enjoying a cup of tea on my back porch lifts my spirit and settles my mind.

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.