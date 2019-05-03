Hidden hiking: Buncombe lands offer nature close to home

Some days, what’s most likely to take your breath away on a hiking trip in Bent Creek Experimental Forest or on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is visible before you even get out of your vehicle.

That many Subarus and Toyota Priuses with “Tree-Hugging Dirt Worshipper” or “Hike Naked” bumper stickers shouldn’t fit into one trailhead parking lot or pull-off — and yet, amazingly, there they are.

It’s great that so many people want to get outdoors. It’s not so great for your desire to get away from it all that they want to visit the same stretch of woods you do, all at the same time.



Walk wisely Take a map and compass or a GPS. Navigation is absolutely crucial in the two areas on this list with unmarked trails, Shope Creek and Upper Beaverdam Creek.

All of these areas are open to the public, but some are privately owned. Please obey the rules on parking, littering, keeping your pet on a leash and the like so their owners continue to let the rest of us visit.

Bring water, food, a mobile phone and one more layer of clothing than you think you need. Let someone know where you’re going.

Wear blaze orange during hunting season if you will be on national forest land. Some Montreat and Blue Ridge Assembly trails border land open to hunting, so being visible is smart there as well.

Have fun! But some places in Buncombe County still offer outdoors solitude without a lengthy drive to Great Smoky Mountains National Park or an obscure corner of Pisgah National Forest. The following guide lists destinations close to home where you typically won’t meet someone at every turn.

Shope Creek

This roughly 1,600-acre valley in the Riceville area has small waterfalls, older trees in its upper reaches and a network of mostly unofficial trails on Pisgah National Forest land.

You’ll park in an area that was logged just a few years ago. Head uphill on the old logging road, and the scenery gets better and better as you go. After about a mile, a side trail leads a short distance to the right (east) to Forrest Falls, or you can stay straight to climb to the top of a ridge and a T-intersection with the unofficial Rock Payne Trail.

At this point, the Blue Ridge Parkway is about half a mile to your left (north). You can return to the parking area via a 2-mile steep ridgeline hike to your right with some nice views, or just turn around and use some of the other trails to make an easier loop back to your vehicle.

Online maps show a waterfall or two at the end of a trail up Wolf Branch to the northwest of the parking lot. The path traverses a large cutover area, and the waterfall closest to the trail is not worth the trip.

Getting there. The main trailhead, at the end of Shope Creek Road, is less than a 15-minute drive from Asheville’s Charles George VA Medical Center. Where the pavement ends, cross the creek on a concrete ford. The parking lot is a few yards ahead.

Navigating. The local www.hikewnc.info website and outdoor gear retailer REI’s www.hikingproject.com both have information and maps for Shope Creek. The most detailed coverage is on Hike WNC.

SHOPE CREEK: Water races over a small waterfall on Shope Creek near Riceville. Photo by Mark Barrett

Warren Wilson College

The Swannanoa school has 25 miles of hiking trails. Two nearly flat ones wind through a strip of large sycamores, buckeyes and other trees along the north side of the Swannanoa River for about 2 miles. The paths lie next to the college’s farm fields, which are off-limits to visitors.

You’ll find the main River Trail West and River Trail East trailhead where Warren Wilson Road crosses the river. No parking is available there, so you’ll have to find a visitor parking space on campus. River Trail West dips into more remote, wooded areas and is the prettier of the two.

River Trail East’s other end is in Buncombe County’s Charles D. Owen Park. Look for a small, unmarked grassy slope at the west end of the park’s lower pond. The trail immediately crosses a small bridge, then a powerline right of way.

Getting there. The trails are in three main areas: In and around the campus, the Jones Mountain area half a mile south on Warren Wilson Road and the Berea area across Riceville Road from Berea Baptist Church. Park only where allowed and don’t block gates.

Navigating. A Google search for “Warren Wilson College trails” will turn up maps in several places.

WARREN WILSON COLLEGE: Trees lean over the Swannanoa River on Warren Wilson College’s River Trail East. Photo by Mark Barrett

YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly

South of Black Mountain, this conference and retreat center features a well-marked network of 15-20 miles of trails in an enclosed valley that rises to the high ridge that separates the Swannanoa Valley and Fairview.

Most notable is High Windy Trail, which rises 1,600 feet over 2.5 steep miles to the peak of the same name and a great view of the Swannanoa Valley and Craggy Mountains. A gentler option is Carolina Loop. After parting company with High Windy Trail about a third of the way up, it runs through a cove hardwood forest likely to have plenty of wildflowers in early to mid-May.

Getting there. The center is located at 84 Blue Ridge Assembly Road, Black Mountain. Turn off Blue Ridge Road, which runs between N.C. 9 and U.S. 70 on the southwest side of town.

Navigating. Before you start walking, park on the uphill side of the Blue Ridge Center main building, go inside and ask for a free trail map at the front desk. Note its instructions about where to park.

YMCA BLUE RIDGE ASSEMBLY: Trails at the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly are well signed, but it is still smart to pick up a free map of the trail system. Photo by Mark Barrett

Montreat

More than 40 miles of trails are maintained by the Montreat Conference Center. They’re no secret, but there is enough room to get away from the crowds.

There are great views to be had from a rock outcropping on Lookout Mountain. The way up for normal people is to take the easy, 1.8-mile Rainbow Road trail, then climb steeply for about 1,000 feet on Lookout Trail. Those who think using a StairMaster is a fun workout can get there more directly by starting at the bottom of Lookout Trail and climbing for roughly 0.4 miles. Combine the two routes for a loop.

Old Mitchell Toll Road is a roadbed used by tourists decades ago to drive from Black Mountain to Mount Mitchell, with grades easy enough for a Model T. The classic Montreat hike is the 8.8-mile round trip on Graybeard Trail to the summit of Graybeard Mountain at 5,408 feet in elevation.

Getting there. Take N.C. 9 north from Interstate 40.

Navigating. A small but useful map of the trail system is available at the “Wilderness” section of montreat.org. Area outfitters sell an excellent “Black Mountain” map put out by Pisgah Map Co. with much more detailed trail information.

MONTREAT: Graybeard Mountain, center, is at the northernmost point of Flat Creek Valley, which contains the town of Montreat and an extensive trail system maintained by Montreat Conference Center. Photo by Mark Barrett

Collier Cove Nature Preserve

Buncombe County’s map of this park in Arden warns its trails are “steep and rigorous.” The caution isn’t just to provide a little protection in case someone gets hurt and decides to sue: The 29-acre park boasts a nearly 500-foot change in elevation. Three of the trails — Trillium Trail, Walnut Way and Sassafras Circle — are indeed steep.

That and a rainy forecast may explain why there was only one other vehicle in the parking lot when I visited on a pleasant Saturday morning in mid-April. Still, the 2 miles of trails are certainly walkable — go slow — and at the right time of year are lined with thousands of wildflowers. Large-flowered trillium and other blooms blanketed the slopes during my visit.

Getting there. Collier Cove is at the top of the Royal Pines neighborhood. Ask your smartphone for directions to 194 Rhododendron Drive, Arden. There is also an entrance, but no parking allowed, at the end of Deseret Drive.

Navigating. There is a trail map on the parks section of www.buncombecounty.org and on a sign in the parking lot.

COLLIER COVE: The woods at Collier Cove Nature Preserve were filled with large-flowered trillium in mid-April. Photo by Mark Barrett

Upper Beaverdam Creek

This drainage in Pisgah National Forest is just west of Bent Creek and north of the Blue Ridge Parkway, but road access is via Enka-Candler. The area has been logged and logged again, which means it’s laced with a sometimes confusing network of old logging roads, and some parts are less attractive than others.

Two routes stay on the valley floor, paralleling Beaverdam Creek, partly through areas with thick rhododendron and some hemlock trees. Another attractive route is Young Pisgah Mountain Road (F.S. 5006), a dirt road that gradually climbs about 900 feet in elevation over the course of about 4 miles. Hunters and other users keep paths open on the roads, but there are places with poison ivy, so consider wearing long pants.

You might be tempted to take the recently improved gravel road that veers off to the left (southeast) a short distance up the creek from the parking area. Don’t be, unless you like looking at tree stumps. Logging is currently ongoing and will be for at least a couple more months. One trail description mentions an old car it says was stolen years ago, driven up the road, got stuck and abandoned. All I found was a hubcap.

Getting there. The valley is about a 15-minute drive south from Enka and Biltmore Lake. From Upper Beaverdam Loop Road, turn onto Bear Farm Road, a one-lane gravel road that’s not well marked. After you cross a concrete ford, you’ll come to a small parking area with gated roads.

Navigating. REI’s www.hikingproject.com website has the best information about trails here, but the info was put together before this year’s logging began.