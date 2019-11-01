In pictures: Biltmore Estate raises Christmas tree

Crowds gather for the annual tree raising in the Banquet Hall at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A Vanderbilt banner flutters over the front entrance before the annual tree raising in the Banquet Hall at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A choral group from TC Roberson High School performs before the annual tree raising in the Banquet Hall at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The United States flag flies above the home before the annual tree raising in the Banquet Hall at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A lion is decorated for the holiday in anticipation of the annual tree raising in the Banquet Hall at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
With the temperature barely above freezing, crowds gather for the annual tree at Biltmore House were bundled up and fortified with hot beverages. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A trumpeter on the roof signals the beginning of the annual tree raising in the Banquet Hall at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Asheville High School Marching Band leads the procession of the 34-foot fir tree on a carriage on its way to the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Santa greets the crowds during the procession of the 34-foot fir tree on a carriage on its way to the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A 34-foot Fraser fir tree, grown in North Carolina, makes its way by horse-drawn carriage to the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The 34-foot Fraser fir tree arrives by horse-drawn carriage for the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Santa and Mrs. Claus greet Bill Cecil Jr. outside Biltmore House during the annual tree raising ceremony. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Using long poles, with staffers on either end, a crew lifts the 34-foot Fraser fir off its carriage before carrying it into Biltmore House for the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The pole crew carries the 34-foot Fraser fir into Biltmore House for the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Decorations in the Banquet Hall as seen during the annual Christmas tree raising ceremony at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Banquet Hall, cleared of furniture, stands ready for the annual Christmas tree raising ceremony at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The 34-foot Fraser fir arrives in the Banquet Hall during the annual Christmas tree raising ceremony at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The giant tree, on two wheeled carts, is shifted into position in the Banquet Hall at the annual Christmas tree raising ceremony at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Rick Conard, the estate’s vice president of operations (center, pointing), directs the attachment of ropes to the giant tree as part of the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Members of Biltmore’s floral staff attach the topper to the giant tree during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The team of staffers who will pull the Christmas tree into position stands ready on the organ loft of the Banquet Hall during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
DECK THE HALLS: The ropes team begins to lift the giant tree to a vertical position during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The trickiest part of the tree raising is getting the top of the giant tree into place without harming the fragile chandelier in the Banquet Hall at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The tree achieves its vertical position during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A ropes team holds the tree in place while it is secured, and the sweepers who will clear the needles from the floor await, during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Ropes from the floor and the organ loft hold the giant tree in place while it’s secured in place during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A staffer vacuums up the needles from the carpet in preparation of inviting guests into the Banquet Hall to watch the decorating during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Scaffolding is ready to to be put into place to allow the decorating to begin during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Floral staff members unbox the 500 vintage-style lights that will light up the giant tree during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A floor to ceiling view of the Banquet Hall during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Floral staff members untangle the strings on the 500 vintage-style lights that will light up the giant tree during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The lights are ready to be strung in the branches as a staffer on the scaffolding begins to untie the tree during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Guests enter the Banquet Hall to watch the decorating during the annual tree raising at Biltmore House. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Winter Garden is decorated for Christmas in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Breakfast Room is decorated for Christmas in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Salon is decorated for Christmas in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A Nativity Scene is on display in the Salon in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Music Room is decorated for Christmas in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
George Vanderbilt (above doorway), Edith Vanderbilt (right), and George’s mother Maria (left) look down the Christmas decorations on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A floor-to-ceiling view of the Library, decorated for Christmas in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
A bronze cast of a sculpted portrait of George Vanderbilt sits next to a Christmas decoration in the Library on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Tapestry Gallery is decorated for Christmas in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
George Vanderbilt’s father, George Henry Vanderbilt, looks out from a portrait in the Tapestry Gallery in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
The Grand Staircase is decorated for Christmas in Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Fall colors endure outside Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
Fall colors endure outside Biltmore House on the day of the annual tree raising. Photo by Bruce C. Steele
