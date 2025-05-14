Local author aims to illustrate a topic many leave unexplored

Julia Considine Pierce is more scared of Appalachian black bears than anything in the Sahara Desert. When Xpress reached out to the local author and health expert about her forthcoming book, My Body Is Sacred: Tales of Health and Wellness for Little Girls, Pierce was in Marrakesh, Morocco, on a 60-mile trek into the Saharan sand dunes as part of a women’s retreat.

“I’m afraid to sleep in my backyard in Gerton because of the bears,” she says. “But here, you take this wool blanket that’s been on the camel all day, then you throw it on the ground, throw your sleeping bag down and sleep under the stars.”

Pierce, who holds a master’s degree in public health as well as a master’s in divinity, will celebrate her book’s launch Saturday, May 17, at 2 p.m., at Laughing Water, an outdoor retreat space in Henderson County. The event is free to attend, and guests are encouraged to explore the site’s waterfalls and hiking trails.

Here, Pierce talks to Xpress about her work as a longtime educator and her book’s mission to normalize the discussion around sex education.

Editor’s note: This conversation has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Xpress: Can you speak to what inspired you to write your book?

Pierce: It’s really the intertwining of my education and work with public health and divinity. I saw — through teaching puberty, sex ed and health — the profound impact these messages have on children and the way that reproductive health is often left out. The shame and the stigma, specifically about women’s reproductive health, is like a veil that covers the reproductive organs of a woman. And so that part of the body is not taught about and ends up being very confusing for girls and women. I wanted to find a way to intertwine teaching about reproductive health with this message that your body is sacred.

You’re coming to this from an academic background with hands-on teaching experience in local schools. Could you expound on that?

I was in grad school at Chapel Hill. That program is spectacular. And my internship was with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, and I got to spend over a year interviewing teachers and administrators. But my heart really called out to teaching fourth and fifth graders about puberty. I got to really see what the kids connect with — what they think about their bodies, healthy relationships and consent. It really gave me this broader understanding of what is needed.

Only 22% of elementary schools in the entire country are teaching puberty. This is so important. This can support your health throughout your entire life. This prevents sexual assault, sexual abuse, teenage pregnancy, STDs. It is so preventative, and it is very simple information.

But because adults sexualize it and bring all of their experiences, fear and concern, education doesn’t happen. I wanted to create material that’s gentle, that’s beautiful, that’s informative, that’s grounded in science and health information but delivered in a sweet way that’s not sexualized.

The book is so colorful and inviting. How involved were you with the illustration and the visual presentation?

I had a very clear idea of what I wanted this to look like, but I’m not an artist. So it was amazing to work with Liz Evy, the illustrator, and Otterpine, the publisher. It was a lot of back and forth, and Liz did an incredible job.

Now that the book is about to be released into the world, what are your hopes? How do you envision parents interacting with this?

Some people are going to be just completely drawn to the book; others will be triggered. There was this recent survey out of the U.K. that found only about 9% of women who participated were able to identify the parts of the vulva. Nine percent! That’s because, again, we haven’t been taught that. So, my request is that people are gentle with themselves in reading the book.

Parents should read the book first and sit with what that brings up for them. Allow yourself to feel the gentleness of the message and it being delivered from a place of love and understanding and the sense of sacred and see how that resonates for you.

And then when you’re ready to share that with your daughter, you could share it with her. Again, in that sense the book is for little girls; but it is also for women of all ages. Everyone that has read it has learned something at whatever age they are. And the men that have read it have said, “This is a treasure.” Twice, two men said to me, “I hope you write one for boys.” I have two sons, so I really hope that I get that opportunity.

So the book launch event that’s coming up on May 17 looks really fun. It’s among waterfalls and trails. Can you share how you’re feeling about the event?

I am so excited just to bring people together and celebrate the book. In a sense, the book has felt so held by the community. People that connect with this message are so supportive about the ways that it supports health and wellness and prevents sexual abuse. It talks about consent and honoring your body in a time where girls get this message of sexualizing their bodies and self-objectification.

People seem to be really excited to come together and share and talk about [the book]. I’m excited to hear the illustrator speak about her process. We’ll eat some food, and people can go outside and enjoy the waterfalls.

It’s so special, too, because it’s an area at the beginning of the gorge that has had really severe damage from the storm. Gerton is a really wonderful, tight community, and so to have neighbors, friends, family and the public come to celebrate this book, I really hope that it does support the health and wellness of girls, women, their families and their dads. That it’s able to bring support to public health and to support the heart, the spirit and the soul of girls, women and those who love them.