Smart Bets: PERSPECTIVES with Chloe Moore

Southside Community Farm is small — just half an acre tucked behind the Arthur R. Edington Career & Education Center. But under the leadership of farm manager Chloe Moore , it’s mighty. On Wednesday Dec. 11, at 1 p.m., Moore will take part in the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) discussion series PERSPECTIVES. In a virtual conversation with BMCM+AC outreach coordinator Kira Houston , Moore will share the history of Southside Community Farm (SCF), the organization’s current work and the importance of contemporary food justice initiatives. SCF was founded in 2014 as Southside Community Garden by residents of the historically Black neighborhood as a source of fresh, healthy food. The original growing space was exclusively row crops but has evolved to include a hoop house, raised beds, fruit trees, berry bushes and a pavilion. In addition to the farm plot at 133 Livingston St., SCF also cares for a small community apple orchard and food forest across the street. The event is related to BMCM+AC’s current exhibition, The Farm at Black Mountain College, which runs through Saturday, March 15, at 120 College St. avl.mx/e59 . The Dec. 11 conversation will be streamed and archived on the BMCM+AC website at avl.mx/ec4 . Photo of Chloe Moore courtesy of Southside Community Farm

