Smart Bets: Stars Servin’ Up Love

In the game of tennis, love is a big fat zero. Literally. But on Sunday, Feb. 2, some of the biggest names in the sport are committed to the Stars Servin’ Up Love celebrity tennis benefit event to raise funds for Tropical Storm Helene recovery in Western North Carolina. Raising a racket on an indoor hardcourt at Harrah’s Cherokee Center will be champions Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick and young rising competitors Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro. Also holding court will be celebrity guests Michael Kosta (“The Daily Show”), Pete Wentz , (of the band Fall Out Boy), “Survivor” host Jeff Probst and actress Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible). The matches will feature mic’d-up short sets of singles and doubles, on-court activities for youths and first responders and live DJ sets. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the event and other related activities will be donated to local nonprofits, including the Always Asheville fund, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, Asheville Tennis Association and United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County. Doors open at 1:30; the event begins at 2:30. avl.mx/eg6

