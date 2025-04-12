Sustaining community: A healthy lifestyle benefits more than the individual

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress’ annual Sustainability series.

David Thomas is a lifelong recreational cyclist, kayaker, angler and hiker. He is also the volunteer organizer for the fourth annual Hub Scrub Wash-N-Lube charity event supporting Pisgah Area SORBA, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving mountain biking opportunities by maintaining and improving trail systems in the Pisgah Ranger District and surrounding region. The fundraiser takes place Sunday, April 13, 1-5 p.m., at The Hub and Pisgah Tavern, 11 Mama’s Place, Pisgah Forest.

Additionally, Thomas is a volunteer organizer for Friends of the North Fork of the French Broad, focusing on public land stewardship by recreational users; he is also an advocate for policies that promote collaboration with local governmental land managers.

Xpress: What remain the top priorities and most urgent needs for your community amid the post-Helene recovery?

Thomas: Many residents lost their homes or suffered significant property damage. Survivors have resorted to living in donated RVs, sheds or tiny homes due to inadequate governmental support. Local organizations and volunteers are instrumental in providing relief, but long-term housing solutions remain a critical need.

As we continue to rebuild, can we incorporate sustainable practices to help protect against further destruction of our natural environment? The storm caused extensive tree loss, particularly in areas like Asheville, increasing vulnerability to future climate events such as floods, fires and extreme heat. The destruction of forests has heightened concerns about erosion and the need for sustainable land management practices.

Protection of our new flood zones along the banks of our French Broad drainage with best practices of erosion control and land management is a consideration for the public and private land management. We have many examples to review to help us incorporate best practices in flood zone control. How to manage recovery in inevitable flood events in the future can be a consideration to help reduce the economic impact on government resources and private insurance. Do we help plants and trees thrive to help protect our living spaces in flood zones while restoring new housing and business spaces?

What can individuals outside of your community do to help address these needs?

Disinformation and conspiracy theories can undermine trust in official recovery efforts. This environment complicates accurate information and hampers effective community support and rebuilding initiatives. Addressing these concerns requires coordinated efforts from federal, state and local authorities, alongside community organizations, to ensure a comprehensive and resilient recovery for Western North Carolina. Individuals inside and outside our community can help provide accurate information to support recovery. Promoting inaccurate and false information hurts those needing the recovery resources.

Outside agencies and private organizations can continue to help provide health services for people after Hurricane Helene.

How are you personally coping and sustaining yourself during the ongoing recovery process?

Personal practices for everyone play a critical role in physical and emotional recovery after a disaster. While so many have to use their resources for food and housing, we can utilize simple healthy practices such as eating healthy meals, sleeping and resting the appropriate amount, seek counseling if needed, limiting exposure to anxiety-causing social media and news coverage, moving and exercising to create better health.

If we want to reduce the costs of Medicare and Medicaid tax expenditures, can we choose to incorporate healthier practices in our lifestyles? Does having a healthier population reduce burden on our first responders with a reduction in service calls and those in emergency rooms? From a commonsense approach, can we choose to be healthier (lose weight, drink less, drive safely, reduce anxiety) to help reduce the burden on our government services? Focusing on living a healthier lifestyle is a choice for me to consider to help cope and sustain in an ongoing recovery. If I am healthier, I can help others more often and reduce the load on our first responders and those trying to help us.