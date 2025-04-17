Sustaining community: Black Mountain Presbyterian Church works to rebuild WNC

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Sustainability series.

Mary Katherine Robinson is the pastor and head of staff at Black Mountain Presbyterian Church.

Xpress: How has Tropical Storm Helene and the ongoing recovery efforts informed the type of outreach and messaging you are offering your congregants?

Robinson: Black Mountain Presbyterian Church’s vision is — embodying the love of Christ, we ask: Has everyone been fed? Body, mind and spirit. And we mean everyone. Working through a theology of abundance has always been key. There is always enough for everyone if we all give and share. The day after the storm, we handed out cold cups of water and started grilling frozen meat in our parking lot on black stone grills. We fed over 100 the first day, but our numbers quickly grew to over a thousand by day five. In the beginning, I used Scriptures to remind my congregation that we belong to God and one another. We’ve been honest about our grief and the different phases of disaster relief and recovery. We continue to lean on one another as we strive to care for everyone in our valley. Sharing our Helene stories of resilience with one another and those we minister to continues to bring us hope.

What passages do you regularly turn to in times of need?

Powerful words from the prophet Isaiah (Isaiah 43:2): “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire, you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.”

Jesus embracing the world God loves so very much (Matthew 11:28): “Come to me all you who are weary and carrying heavy burdens and I will give you rest.”

Jesus’ powerful words reminding us to feed all, specifically the least of these, in the last chapter of Matthew (Matthew 25:37-40): “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”

What gives you hope for the future of WNC?

Affordable housing was an issue before the storm hit our valley, and our congregation is committed to doing everything we can to help those who are in need to find shelter. We have had individuals and churches in 50 states give to our Helene relief efforts. We are partnering with agencies who have done the hard work in housing people: Mountain Housing Opportunities, BeLoved Asheville, the Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders, Homeward Bound. The most hopeful things are when a family or individual’s life has been changed by the generosity I see coming into our valley. Their stories of recovery and resilience remind me that our efforts are making a difference in our valley. Through the resources that have been provided to our communities post-Tropical Storm Helene, I have seen people who have struggled for years to find adequate housing, finally be housed. This brings me so much joy!