Sustaining community: Get involved however you can

Xpress: What remain the top priorities and most urgent needs for your community amid the post-Helene recovery?
Landis: While Laurel wasn’t devastated like our nearest towns, Hot Springs and Marshall, the Laurel Community Center has still played a large role for Helene recovery efforts. We served as a large resource hub immediately after the storm until we pushed out our remaining supplies to more devastated areas in mid-December. We are now working to support our community’s physical, mental and emotional health by providing a gathering space and expanding the programs and activities we offer our communities.
Throughout the last six months, we have learned the value of mountain microconnections. We own our center, and that has allowed us to provide aid and services beyond our immediate community. We encourage each of you to get involved in your local community however you can. Whether it’s volunteering, attending activities and events, or providing financial support, we can all contribute to support our communities as well as others who need more support during this time. Nonprofits and organizations supporting relief efforts are always grateful for whatever support you can give them.
How are you personally coping with and sustaining yourself during the ongoing recovery process?
Embracing the motto of “One day at a time” as we can’t find a new normal overnight and must work each and every day to recover from this life-changing disaster. We all have different strengths and ways we are able to contribute, but together we can, and are, making a difference. Look for the positive, ask for help and love your people. Together we will come back stronger.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.