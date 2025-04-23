Sustaining community: Get involved however you can

Landis: While Laurel wasn’t devastated like our nearest towns, Hot Springs and Marshall, the Laurel Community Center has still played a large role for Helene recovery efforts. We served as a large resource hub immediately after the storm until we pushed out our remaining supplies to more devastated areas in mid-December. We are now working to support our community’s physical, mental and emotional health by providing a gathering space and expanding the programs and activities we offer our communities.

What can individuals outside of your community do to help address these needs?

Throughout the last six months, we have learned the value of mountain microconnections. We own our center, and that has allowed us to provide aid and services beyond our immediate community. We encourage each of you to get involved in your local community however you can. Whether it’s volunteering, attending activities and events, or providing financial support, we can all contribute to support our communities as well as others who need more support during this time. Nonprofits and organizations supporting relief efforts are always grateful for whatever support you can give them.

How are you personally coping with and sustaining yourself during the ongoing recovery process?

Embracing the motto of “One day at a time” as we can’t find a new normal overnight and must work each and every day to recover from this life-changing disaster. We all have different strengths and ways we are able to contribute, but together we can, and are, making a difference. Look for the positive, ask for help and love your people. Together we will come back stronger.