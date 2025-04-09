Sustaining community: Local student offers simple ways to make a difference

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Sustainability series.

Xpress: What is one goal the Environmental Club met this year that you are most proud of and why?

Wolfe: The goal I’m most proud of the Environmental Club achieving this year is the huge increase in participation we’ve had, as well as the dynamic we’ve fostered within the club. There are now about 20 members, and we’re all always working together and collaborating. We’ve also started more projects around the school, like bake sales and recycling programs, that have increased recognition for our club.

What does your generation understand about the environment that older generations might be overlooking?

I think older generations often overlook the significance small changes can have on our environmental impact. Lifestyle changes as simple as recycling and taking shorter showers add up quickly, and it’s important for everyone to do their part. Do research when you have questions and take action when you want to see a change.

What is one thing you would like to see Xpress readers do to promote sustainability in WNC in the coming year?

Buy local groceries when you can and research where your food comes from. Learning how the food in your fridge was processed, packaged and transported helps us understand the impacts of the food production industry.