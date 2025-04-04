Sustaining community: Local student shares tips for making a positive impact on the environment

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress’ annual Sustainability series.

Anna Plocica is the co-president of the A.C. Reynolds High School Environmental Club. She is a senior.

Xpress: What is one goal the Environmental Club met this year that you are most proud of and why?

Plocica: One goal that we had this year was to increase engagement, which we have met in so many different ways. I am so proud to say that our membership has more than tripled this year, and we have so many members that are excited to learn about and serve our Earth. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to provide volunteers for events such as Hard 2 Recycle, local trash cleanups and NC Envirothon. Not only have I felt so proud of our club and its members, the increased engagement creates a fun and diverse atmosphere full of stewardship, leadership and passion.

What does your generation understand about the environment that older generations might be overlooking?

I think that older generations are timid to address climate change as something that is happening right now. Often, it is regarded as a distant future, but our generation understands that it is having a real and immediate impact on our community. Furthermore, our generation understands the call to action to protect and serve the environment before it’s too late.

What is one thing you would like to see Xpress readers do to promote sustainability in WNC in the coming year?

Volunteer! Organizations like Asheville GreenWorks are always looking for more people to volunteer, which is a great way to serve the community while continuing your own education about the environment. Additionally, the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy offers guided hikes, which are a great way to get outside and feel motivated to live sustainably. Take advantage of these opportunities and ask your friends to go with you. These mountains have provided Western North Carolina with incredible protection and abundance, and it’s time we give back.