Sustaining community: Pisgah Project Day is just around the corner

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress‘ annual Sustainability series.
Marielle DeJong is the donor engagement officer for The Pisgah Conservancy, a nonprofit that works in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service to provide key resources for the benefit of Pisgah and its visitors.
Xpress: What remains the top priority and most urgent needs for The Pisgah Conservancy amid the post-Helene recovery?
DeJong: Supporting safe opportunities to hike, bike, fish, climb, picnic and otherwise enjoy Pisgah National Forest remains our top priority. We see the forest as critical to both economic recovery and quality of life for Western North Carolinians. The Pisgah Conservancy field crews are working with the Forest Service to repair storm-damaged trails, restore streambanks and mitigate invasive species. The forest needs capacity for care. We are committed to building that capacity to meet Pisgah’s greatest needs — right now, and always — and do the work that benefits forest visitors, users and the environment.
What can individuals outside of your organization do to help address these needs?
The Pisgah Conservancy is a bit like a friends group, and there are lots of ways to be a friend. Sign up for Pisgah Project Day on Saturday, April 26. This is the largest single volunteer day in the Pisgah Ranger District and brings together all kinds of people and partners. You can also get a Pisgah Conservancy license plate or set up a monthly donation to drive year-round improvements in the forest. Everything helps!
How are you personally coping with and sustaining yourself during the ongoing recovery process?
I did not experience devastating personal losses when Helene hit, so I find that routinely asking myself “What do I have to give?” is the most important way to participate in the recovery. And I think continuing to answer this question — both in response to the storm, and just generally — will make for a more hopeful future.
SHARE
Thanks for reading through to the end…
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.