Sustaining community: Rev. Dusty Black on the role of faith, post-Helene

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress’ annual Sustainability series.

The Rev. Dusty Black has served First Baptist Church of Marshall for the past five years. He is a graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Xpress: How has Tropical Storm Helene and the ongoing recovery efforts informed the type of outreach and messaging you are offering your congregants?

Black: In the wake of the storm, our ministry developed two arms. For one, we looked inward and cared for our people by meeting needs through sermons dealing with trusting God amidst trials and by renovating our flooded building. The other arm of ministry is service in the community. After the storm, we mobilized in our efforts to love our community with the love of Jesus. It has been a busy six months of living to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

What passages do you regularly turn to in times of need?

After the storm, my heart turned to Psalm 70. The psalmist is pleading with God for victory over his enemies, as well as praying that the Lord would be worshipped. My prayer was that God would have victory over fear and the various challenges and that we would also worship as we walked through hardship. The other passage has been Genesis 37-50, as we have been encouraged in how God worked through trials in the life of Joseph.

What gives you hope for the future of WNC?

WNC has responded with such resilience! I have respect for so many for how they have weathered the storm and worked to rebuild. I have also been encouraged to see God move and work. This time seems to have led to people looking at the state of their faith, and I believe that is a positive that has come from this terrible event.