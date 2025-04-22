Sustaining community: Things you can do to support local trails

Posted on by Xpress Staff
ALL ARE WELCOME: "You don’t need to be a trail expert to help," says David Huff, councillor for communications of the Carolina Mountain Club. Photo courtesy of Huff

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is part of Xpress’ annual Sustainability series.

David Huff is councillor for communications of the Carolina Mountain Club (CMC).

Xpress: What remain the top priorities and most urgent needs for Carolina Mountain Club amid the post-Helene recovery?

Huff: Carolina Mountain Club maintains 440 miles of trails across Western North Carolina. Hurricane Helene left landslides, downed trees and washouts. Since October, we’ve been working closely with the U.S. Forest Service and Blue Ridge Parkway to clear key trails, including the Appalachian Trail and Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Funding is still needed for tools and materials. Restoring trails is about access, conservation and supporting the small towns that depend on outdoor recreation.

What can individuals outside of your organization do to help address these needs?

You don’t need to be a trail expert to help. CMC is 100% volunteer-run and welcomes all. You can join a work crew, spread the word, donate or organize a fundraiser. Even a few hours of help makes a difference. Schools and youth groups can get involved in cleanup events. Many nonprofits and businesses are working together; and with community support, we can bring the trails back stronger than before.

How are you personally coping with and sustaining yourself during the ongoing recovery process?

It’s been a challenging six months. I lost power, water and internet for days and even had a close encounter with a bear. What’s helped is staying active — maintaining my trail section, documenting recovery and leaning on community. CMC has been a source of strength throughout. The scars from the storm remain, and recovery isn’t linear, but I’m grateful to live in such a beautiful place and be part of this work.

