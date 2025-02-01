The art of wellness practices, post-Helene

Kelly Bruce, a certified forest therapy guide, has led forest bathing groups throughout the rivers and creeks of Western North Carolina since 2016. In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, Bruce’s understanding of the natural world evolved. Long viewed as a source of healing, she’s since witnessed firsthand the trauma its forces can create. Still, at its core, she believes, nature instructs.

“Nature is incredibly resilient,” Bruce says. “And when people witness that resilience, it mirrors their own capacity to heal.”

Yet, Bruce acknowledges that not all community members are ready to fully immerse themselves in nature. Some remain cautious among towering trees, while others still feel triggered by strong winds. But clients continue returning to her sessions with Asheville Wellness Tours.

“We start small,” she says. “A short walk, a moment of stillness — nothing overwhelming, but enough to remind people of the connection they already have.”

Bruce’s approach represents one of many ways local wellness practitioners have responded to life in WNC post-Helene. Along with healing through nature, others turn to art and storytelling to rebuild both their own lives and the community’s spirit.

Art as a recovery tool

Alexandria Ravanel, co-founder of the Noir Collective AVL, leans into creative expression to facilitate healing. In her work with the YMI Cultural Center, she leads workshops that use art as a medium for processing trauma. She shares how painting and communal art projects help participants, especially those from the Black community, navigate their emotions.

“Art allows us to express what words can’t,” Ravanel says. “It creates a safe space for people to explore their feelings and share their stories.”

This sense of collective healing resonates with the work of Carol Asiaghi, a shamanic healer and minister. Asiaghi studied ceremonial and healing practices with Indigenous communities in Alaska and Hawaii and blends these approaches with her own spiritual practice. Her counseling incorporates both one-on-one sessions and group ceremonies, offering participants a space to process trauma and foster resilience.

“My work is rooted in creating a sacred space for people to explore their healing journey,” Asiaghi says. “Healing isn’t just an individual journey. When we heal together, the impact is exponential.”

Caring for themselves

For many healers, balancing the needs of their clients with their own recovery presents a challenge. Both Ravanel and Bruce highlight the importance of self-care as they navigate their dual roles.

“It’s easy to pour so much into others that you forget to refill your own cup,” Bruce says. “But you can’t guide others through healing if you’re depleted yourself.”

Kim Drye, senior yoga guide with Asheville Wellness Tours and owner of West Asheville Yoga, adds that yoga practices focusing on somatic healing prove instrumental for both instructors and participants.

“Yoga helps reconnect the mind and body,” Drye says. “It’s about creating a safe space to process and release.”

Asiaghi echoes this sentiment, sharing how she prioritizes her own spiritual practices to stay grounded. “It’s not just about helping others,” she says. “It’s about showing up as your best self, which requires time and care.”

Collective resilience

A recurring theme is the power of shared experiences. Whether through group forest therapy sessions, collaborative art projects or sound baths, these modalities foster a sense of belonging and mutual support.

“There’s something transformative about being vulnerable in a group,” Bruce says. “When one person opens up, it gives others permission to do the same.”

This dynamic is especially evident in group settings such as sound baths, which are increasingly popular among locals. Asheville Wellness Tours holds monthly sessions at the Restoration Hotel. These events take place in a breathtaking space with four glass walls overlooking the city. Timed to align with the golden hour at sunset, the setting enhances the meditative experience.

Nicole Will, owner and co-founder of Asheville Wellness Tours, describes the atmosphere as “a really immersive experience.”

“The sounds are all around you — bowls, gongs and other instruments,” Will says. “Participants are allowed to have their own experience, whether it’s rejuvenating a relationship with nature, processing emotions or just lying on the floor and letting the vibrations wash over them.”

“People come in stressed, but by the end, they’re in tears,” adds Stephen Miller, a sound bath musician. “They often tell us they didn’t realize how much they needed this.”

New realities

The healers emphasize how the storm has compelled them to innovate, creating new ways to meet the community’s evolving needs. Asheville Wellness Tours adapts its offerings to include virtual forest therapy sessions and accessible practices that participants can engage in from their own backyards.

“It’s about meeting people where they are,” Bruce says. “Not everyone is ready for a deep dive into the wilderness, so we create gentle, approachable experiences.”

Similarly, Drye shares how West Asheville Yoga incorporates trauma-informed classes, blending traditional yoga practices with mindfulness techniques to foster inclusive and supportive spaces.

Ravanel highlights how art workshops evolve to meet the community’s needs. “We’ve added collaborative art projects focused on resilience and healing, creating a space for participants to express their experiences while fostering a sense of togetherness,” she explains.

Asiaghi has also adapted her approach, integrating elements into her ceremonies that address collective trauma. “It’s about ensuring the practices resonate deeply with participants navigating post-storm challenges,” she says.

Looking ahead

As Asheville continues to rebuild, the lessons from these wellness practitioners and creatives offer a blueprint for resilience. Their work underscores the importance of connection — to nature, to creativity and to each other — in navigating the aftermath of trauma.

“The hurricane reminds us of what really matters,” Ravanel says. “It strips everything down to the basics, but it also gives us a chance to rebuild intentionally.”

In the face of adversity, Asheville’s healers not only help others recover — they redefine what it means to heal.

“We’re not just rebuilding structures,” Ravanel says. “We’re rebuilding connections — within ourselves, with each other, and with the world around us