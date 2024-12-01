Unstoppable: Talk to friends and family about mental health

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Cammy Sky Holt is the office administrator and communications director of Black Mountain Counseling Center, a nonprofit that is dedicated to providing mental health counseling to all.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Sky Holt: Our mission at Black Mountain Counseling Center (BMCC) is to serve those regardless of their ability to pay. Our main areas of focus have been in the Swannanoa Valley/Black Mountain and Old Fort. Our focus has remained on those who are underinsured or uninsured in these areas. With that in mind, we know that many people have lost their jobs and their stability due to Helene; and we know that in the near future, the need for mental health services will increase while the WNC population processes the trauma we have all experienced. Since we completely lost our new office building in Old Fort, we are in great need of finding a new space to see our clients in that location.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

When Helene first hit, some of our staff were able to evacuate and had reliable internet service to contact clients and continue their work. Others who stayed were on the ground working with the community directly. BMCC was a part of a mental health hub where social workers and counselors were able to support the community with immediate needs and emotional support. While our office phone system was down and we did not have access to the internet at our office, we were able to set up a Helene support hotline where BMCC staff could support clients. We had a number of counselors, some from across the country, call us asking how they could support. It was beautiful to watch the mental health community pull together.

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

There is an emotional life cycle of a disaster, and many of us in our community are still in the “disillusionment” stage. When we, the community, begin making our way through the “coming to terms” stage, mental health services will become essential when we begin processing our grief, loss, depression, anxiety and trauma. These are all natural responses in the aftermath of a disaster. The most dire needs are going to be affordable mental health care. Another need is child care and support services, especially in west McDowell. Our office in Old Fort is gone, and the children who attend Old Fort Elementary are having to go to a different school.

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

Honestly, monetary donations are critical to our work. We use donations to provide services to those in need through our client assistance program. We are in need of a new space in Old Fort, and once we have that space, we will need items like furniture and artwork to create a safe and comfortable space for our clients. Other ways to support our mission is to talk to friends and family about mental health. This is an important step in normalizing seeking mental health support and is just as important as seeing a doctor for physical ailments. Please follow our social media pages and sign up to receive our newsletter for updates regarding our needs to support BMCC.