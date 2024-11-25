Unstoppable: ‘We want to spread joy’

Editor’s note: As part of our Fall Nonprofit Issue, Xpress reached out to a number of local organizations to learn how their work has shifted post-Helene. The “Unstoppable” series is available in its entirety in this week’s issue.

Kate Frost is the executive director of Friends of the WNC Nature Center, a conservation organization that works to inspire a passion to learn and do more for the wildlife of the Southern Appalachians.

Xpress: How has your nonprofit’s focus shifted in the aftermath of Helene?

Frost: With the WNC Nature Center being temporarily closed for the foreseeable future due to our main access bridge being washed away, the Friends of the WNC Nature Center is leaning into our mission of connecting people to the wildlife of the Southern Appalachians. For example, our outreach education program continues to provide affordable, hands-on wildlife experiences to schools, libraries and people who cannot access the Nature Center in person. Right now as we’re closed to the public, this target audience includes all local residents who love the Nature Center but can’t come visit. Our outreach educators are working to connect our communities with the Nature Center while we’re closed by providing special interactions and educational moments across the region. In addition to providing connection to wildlife off-site, the Friends staff has been supporting relief efforts managed by other organizations. Since it was clear the animals were taken care of, our gift shop, membership, and education team members have been directly helping their communities recover from the storm.

Could you share a positive story about your nonprofit’s interaction with the community post-Helene?

The first month after Helene hit, we all felt the weight of loss for our community. While this is still heavy, the Friends of the WNC Nature Center — who manage the WNC Nature Center’s social media — wanted to share positive, uplifting messages too. So many people find encouragement and community in their love for our wild animals, and we hope our social media was a positive light during this dark time. For us personally, it was so heartening to hear from so many families who were worried about the safety of the Nature Center animals post-Helene. To know that our work matters to so many inspired us to continue finding impactful ways to reach our community while being closed

Based on the communities you serve, what are the most dire needs?

We have heard from families that it’s hard not having safe places to take their kids outside or for educational activities. With many parks, libraries and the Nature Center closed, families don’t have places to learn, play and relax together. We are doing everything we can to reopen our wildlife park so families can regain that sense of normalcy. In the meantime, the Friends’ outreach education team is providing family-friendly activities to our Cubs and Kits kids club members, hosting programs off-site, and bringing free animal programs to libraries as they reopen. Since we are closed, local schools have also not been able to access the Nature Center for field trips or programs. If you’d like to sponsor a school and provide a free in-school outreach education program for students, contact outreach education to learn more at education@wildwnc.org

Beyond monetary donations, how else could community members support your mission?

Spread the word about our outreach education program while we’re closed (wildwnc.org/outreach-education). Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@WNCNatureCenter) and like and share our posts and stories. We want to spread joy and keep our community informed about the animals they love who call the WNC Nature Center home.