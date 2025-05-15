WNC Disc Golf Association picks up the pieces after Helene

Standing on the tee pad on the fifth hole at the Lake Julian disc golf course, there’s really no reason to fear losing a disc. All you have to do is manage a firm, straight, low-flying drive over part of the lake between clumps of trees on the right and a sparsely wooded area on the left. Just don’t lean back too much, or grip the disc too tightly, or release too early, or use too much anhyzer (see glossary) — otherwise you’ll be tramping through muck in the lake’s shallows, or worse.

Some players will tell you they need a bag for all the discs they throw because it gives them options on the course. But the truth is they need a backup in case a disc or two soars into the lake or get swallowed by a thicket of thorny foliage, as mine so often do.

The beloved disc sport, played largely at public parks, college campuses and a local brewery or two, has a storied history in Asheville. The nonprofit Western North Carolina Disc Golf Association informally launched in 2000 with a handful of golfers and the single focus of building the original course at Richmond Hill Park. The group received its official 501(c)(3) designation in July 2008.

More recently, says the organization’s president, Bobby Scott, the sport has seen a spike in local interest, peaking in 2023 with more than 350 dues-paying members.

TEEING OFF: Tournament director Erik “Lake Julian” Konkoli, left, hands player and board member Hunter Embler his scorecard before the WNC Disc Golf Association’s Wednesday, April 30, singles event at Lake Julian. Photo by Greg Parlier

However, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene — with courses damaged and many players relocating — this number has dipped to 240. But the organization’s Facebook group maintains nearly 6,000 followers.

Despite ongoing closures to many of the region’s courses, Scott says the association is charging forward with events. And the nonprofit’s aim is to continue to grow the sport despite WNC’s altered landscape.

Old friends

Interest in the sport is evident at a recent weekly singles night at Lake Julian, where dozens of club members show up to throw the redesigned layout.

Glossary Anhyzer: An angle of release where the outside edge of the disc is tilted upward. Backhand: Similar to tennis, a backhand is thrown by pulling the disc from the side of the body opposite your throwing arm and releasing the disc in front of your torso. The most common throw. Flaming chains: What happens when you send a shot screaming into the basket. Flick: A forehand shot with your arm extended out on the same side of your body, with fingers held under the disc, achieved with a flick of the wrist. Fore! What you should call when, despite your best efforts, your disc is headed anywhere near another player. Be prepared to yell this a lot on your first time out. Hyzer: An angle of release where the outside edge of the disc is tilted downward. Overstable: The tendency of a disc to turn to the left for a right-hand backhand throw. Roller: A throw that sends the disc rolling instead of flying. Can be thrown with a variety of grips. Stable: The tendency of a disc to remain straight through most of the flight. Oftentimes a desirable characteristic of a disc in windy situations. Tomahawk/Hammer: An overhead shot where the disc is thrown with a baseball throwing motion, resembling the chop of a tomahawk. Understable: The tendency of a disc to turn to the right for a right-hand backhand throw. Other good words to know! Frisbee: A round flying disc, larger than a disc golf disc, patented by Wham-O toy company. Throw this at the beach on vacation, not into baskets. Frisbee golf: What you call disc golf if you want everyone to know you’ve never played before. Frolf: What George Costanza plays during “The Summer of George” on “Seinfeld.”

While some holes have been combined or rerouted due to extensive treefall, most of the now-20-hole course remains intact after extensive work post-Helene from club members. However, the storm’s impact remains evident in the form of stump-littered fairways and a single basket that was smashed by county-hired cleanup crews hastily removing trees, notes Scott.

Standing at a picnic table, Erik “Lake Julian” Konkoli, tournament director for the weekly game at the county-owned lakeside park in South Asheville, manages sign-ups and collects a modest $5 fee from members and a $6 fee from nonmembers (with optional add-ons for closest-to-the-pin and ace challenges). After paying out weekly winners, the remainder of proceeds goes back to the organization for course maintenance and event hosting costs, Scott says.

“Fifteen minutes!” Konkoli shouts above the bustle of players sorting themselves into three and foursomes.

The picnic shelter where players gather feels like an anticipated reunion among best friends who have looked forward to talking trash and sharing the love with each other all week.

That camaraderie is what drew Corey Ginley, now a board member, to the sport in 2020, even though he initially played solo games.

“He would never play with anybody,” Konkoli says. “We’d see him out here every day playing and we’re like, ‘Come on, play with us.’ One day he decided to and he’s been with us ever since.”

“These guys are great, the community is great,” Ginley says. “I got way more involved. I started coming to everything. The Western North Carolina scene is just fantastic.”

Part of the sport’s allure is its accessibility.

Hunter Embler, a board member and aspiring pro, came to the sport after his high school run on the baseball team. It’s trickier, he notes, to organize an informal baseball game than a disc golf outing. Cost barriers are also low, as most courses are free to play.

State of the courses

Several courses remain closed due to significant damage from Helene. Richmond Hill Park, home to one of the area’s most played designs, has no projected reopening date.

In Hendersonville, Jackson Park’s course remains officially closed but should reopen “in the next few months,” according to Bruce Gilliam, Henderson County Parks and Recreation director. In Black Mountain, Helene obliterated the front nine holes at Veterans Park. Scott says the damage will require a full redesign. But the back nine is open and playable.

Other area courses like Lake Julian and Sand Hill are reopened thanks to significant volunteer hours.

“A bunch of club members have spent a long time getting the courses cleaned back up to be able to play,” notes former board member Daniel Williams. “The storm, while it was really devastating, hasn’t curbed any enthusiasm for the sport in the area. [Club members are] actively working to help get the courses rebuilt and reopened.”

CRUSHED: Debris removal contractors at Buncombe County’s Lake Julian Disc Golf Course left behind some debris of their own while cleaning up from Tropical Storm Helene, says WNC Disc Golf Association President Bobby Scott. This former practice basket remains on-site. Photo by Greg Parlier

Sand Hill, located at the Buncombe County Sports Park, is back to a full 18 holes after being shortened for years due to construction on the park’s soccer fields and then sustaining damage from Helene.

The west Buncombe course is slated to host the club’s first Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned event, the WNC Memorial on Saturday, May 24.

Other courses are relatively unscathed, including those at Haywood Community College and Mars Hill University.

Meanwhile, in January, Innova, a disc golf equipment maker, donated 18 baskets to WNC Disc Golf Association. The nonprofit, in collaboration with Brookstone Church, has installed a temporary course on the church’s Weaverville campus.

And in East Asheville, Highland Brewing Co. — the area’s most popular course with more than 10,000 rounds played in 2024, according to data collected by disc golfing app UDisc — is also back. The Highland staff manages the grounds and has done significant work to clean up the property after the storm.

Scott, Ginley and Embler say the beer maker has been a great partner in growing the sport locally, and its course is playing better than ever.

Get involved The Western North Carolina Disc Golf Association (WNCDGA) holds weekly events four to five days a week at courses throughout Buncombe and Henderson counties. Check avl.mx/ers for details. The club will also host a Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned event, the WNC Memorial, at the Buncombe County Sports Park on Saturday, May 24, 9 a.m. The event is the first PDGA-sanctioned event held in Asheville since 2019, according to WNCDGA President Bobby Scott.

Playing the lie

Back at Lake Julian, I manage to avoid sending my Innova Star Beast for a swim. At least on the fifth, which prior to Helene was the course’s first hole. After shanking my second shot, sending my putter sailing over the basket, I salvage a par 3. The sweet sounds of plastic circles rattling the chains draped inside each catcher signals that another purposeful round in the woods has commenced.

“It’s a fun activity that anybody can do and anybody can learn,” Embler says when asked why someone should give the sport a try. “You don’t have to be some special person to be good at it, if you just commit some time to it and learn the basics.”

From “7 to 70,” as Konkoli likes to say, the sport is for everyone.

Heading to the revamped holes 6 through 8 along the lake’s eastern edge, it won’t be long before I throw a disc straight into a tree. That’s how it goes. “You have to pay the tree tax,” as some players say.

It’s a tax worth paying. See you on the course.