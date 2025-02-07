WNC running groups reroute in wake of Helene

Sometimes rebuilding a community starts with lacing up your shoes.

That was the approach that dozens of residents took during the Oct. 27 Runners Gotta Run event. Organized by the 828 Endurance Community, a collective relief effort for outdoor and endurance businesses in Western North Carolina, the gathering drew roughly 75 people from around the community to bask in the healing and camaraderie that group running offers.

Savanna Waites, manager of Jus’ Running, a locally owned shoe store on Merrimon Avenue, was among the participants. “[We] all came together and just wanted to run together after going through something so devastating [as Tropical Storm Helene],” remembers Waites.

For some, running in a group has always provided built-in motivation as well as a way to foster friendships. But in the wake of Helene, Waites and others point out that the act of running has also taken on a deeper meaning: strengthening community.

Detours ahead

Like most things in the days after the storm, the WNC running community ground to a halt. Trails and greenways along the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers were washed away, while power lines, trees and other debris filled neighborhood streets.

STRONGER TOGETHER: Jus’ Running, a locally owned running and walking store, holds multiple group runs and races. Photo courtesy of Jus’ Running

Carrie Baris, who works as the director of the Hellbender 100 race and serves as president of the Run 828 Foundation, says that Bent Creek was among the impacted areas and was closed for several weeks, forcing the N.C. Mountain Trail Runners to pause its activities. That’s when Baris and others began coordinating with local officials to inform local runners of which places were safe and which remained off-limits.

Team mindset Running has long been hailed as an exercise with numerous health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, weight management and increased bone density. It also can act as a stress-reducer and mood booster. Numerous studies have found that running reduces post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma-related symptoms, according to the National Library of Medicine. “Wellness is made up of multiple pieces — there’s the mental health aspect, and then also the physical health aspect. And so with running, I think that there is a way to work on yourself mentally and physically, and that leads to an overall healthier lifestyle,” explains Savanna Waites, manager of Jus’ Running. Group running also has additional benefits, adds Carrie Baris, president of the Run 828 Foundation, an area nonprofit that supports various running events and groups throughout Western North Carolina. Its running group, N.C. Mountain Trail Runners, meets Monday nights at the Bent Creek Experimental Forest in South Asheville. Anywhere between 25 and 50 people show up for any given run. Group runners tend to push each other to run farther or faster than those who run alone, according to a study from Kansas State University. Weekly running events also encourage accountability and motivate members to attend. Baris notes that the physical challenges that runners experience together can lead to bonding and rapport among participants. “Within a group of athletes, you certainly do see a shared kind of passion that leads to a lot of conversation you might not have in other situations. If you’re running next to someone, there is an ability to just share things you otherwise might not talk about,” Baris explains. “The further you’re going — say, an ultramarathon — with that pain and suffering comes clarity and the ability to open up to people they might not in other situations.”

“People were coming to the [group] leaders asking, ‘What is open? Can we go here? Could we go there?’ So those of us who lead quickly became kind of experts at finding that information and disseminating it,” she explains.

While Bent Creek and its trail system is now reopened, some running groups have had to completely alter their routes. Mark Driscoll, who helped start Weekly Wedge Run decades ago, says the group gathering returned to its original starting point at the Wedge Studios, due to damage at the brewery’s Foundry Street location. New routes for their Thursday evening runs are being mapped and tested as cleanup along the River Arts District progresses.

“Don Kerrigan is one of the regulars who has been pretty committed to trying to figure out a new route, which has been ever-changing because of construction,” Driscoll says. “We’re still keeping off some sections because even though the river is open for running, there still might be some construction or clearing going on. So we’re paying attention to what’s open and what’s safe and what’s runnable, and that has led to several different routes.”

Standing strong

For trail runner ​​Brandon Thrower, the mountains in WNC are a runner’s paradise, offering a perfect blend of rugged terrain, breathtaking vistas and seemingly endless winding paths.

Thrower founded Tanawha Adventures, which holds races on WNC mountains. He says the effects of Helene have been felt far and wide. “Every single race course that we had had some sort of damage to it,” Thrower says.

The largest impacts, he continues, occurred in Old Fort, east of Asheville. The damage there, Thrower notes, went well beyond the town’s trail systems — roughly 50 homes were damaged or lost in the storm.

Thrower, in partnership with 600-acre Camp Grier, staged the Old Fort Strong Endurance Festival in December to raise money for flood victims. It sold out in three days with 400 participants, including trail runners and mountain bikers.

“Our goal was to raise about $1 million from the event alone, and that’s what we did. We ended up hitting $1 million,” says Thrower. “We’ve already distributed about $500,000 to communities, so it’s been a huge impact.

Thrower also sends about 10% of profits from every Tanawha Adventures race toward conservation efforts in WNC.

“That conservation piece is more needed than ever. These trails are what draw people here and are an asset to the people who live here. And that’s not something that we want to lose,” Thrower says. “We have all this damage now and it might take a while, but we’re going to get it back.”