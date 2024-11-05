Women in Business: ‘Education is freedom’

Editor’s note: For our annual Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. The first three questions were asked prior to Tropical Storm Helene.

Brianne Hudak is the founder and head of school at Journeys School for the Gifted and Talented.

Xpress: What was the path that led you to founding your business?

Hudak: I have been in education for almost 20 years, serving in both educator and administrative roles in public, private and charter schools. Having been in the trenches and climbed the ladder, I encountered gaps in equity, biases and misinformation surrounding exceptional students, leaving them overlooked and underserved. The challenges and barriers to serving these individuals in traditional settings can create underachievement, withdrawal, behavioral issues and mental health concerns. I became a passionate advocate for this community and their appropriate education, striving to provide a place for our future leaders, our dreamers and doers to be seen, heard and moved forward. Gifted and talented, twice-exceptional (2e) individuals are a neurodiverse population that process information and perceive the world differently. Due to their unique abilities and needs, they require an environment that is nurturing and allows them to develop holistically through extraordinary opportunities and specialized support. Journeys School for the Gifted and Talented has been years in the making; it is an innovative independent school for both high-ability and high-potential learners designed for all families in WNC searching for an outside-the-box experience that will engage and inspire their children. The school utilizes current research and best practices that focus on each child’s unique abilities, interests and learning styles. Education must evolve alongside a rapidly changing society and focus on being sustainable, equitable and inclusive. As an educational entrepreneur and change agent, I am offering an alternative to schooling in the area that challenges the status quo and can shift attitudes, perspectives and knowledge surrounding high-quality, 21st-century education.

What’s been the strangest aspect of running a business in Asheville?

The “strangest” aspect of starting an educational institution near Asheville is the uniqueness of the areas served. Journeys School for the Gifted and Talented is open to all families throughout WNC; therefore, we must be accommodating to all backgrounds. We have to consider things like schedules, budgets and effective communications to ensure accessibility for those interested. It’s an exciting challenge to juggle and find solutions for as it brings greater diversity and outreach.

How do you define success, and what should every entrepreneur know before launching a business?

As the philosopher Paulo Freire once said, “Education is freedom”; knowledge leads to the breakdown of barriers and allows people to take action and resolve issues. Success is touching the lives of every student and their families at Journeys so they can confidently navigate the world around them. It’s creating lifelong learners and leaders who value education and use it to make a positive impact on their communities and beyond/contribute to the greater good. Success is shining a light on the field that I love, amplifying the voices of those who are influencing positive change in schools and communities, encouraging more support and awareness for this population of learners, and assisting families in finding the best educational fit for their child. The bottom line is that education influences everyone and everything. Before launching a business, every entrepreneur should deeply reflect on their own knowledge, passion and ambition. Are they courageous enough to take risks and stand by their product no matter what? Do they have the skills needed to balance business with leadership? Do they understand how to strategically plan for sustainability and success? Have they done marketing and product or content research that gives them expertise in the field? Do they engage in networking opportunities to share their ideas and put plans into action? Entrepreneurs need to know that good decisions are made carefully and over time, not in haste. Those who back you will appreciate a well-developed plan and ongoing commitment to maximizing potential.

Follow-up question in the aftermath of Helene: How are you doing, and what is the greatest need for local business owners at this moment? s?

Journeys School’s remodeling and construction has been delayed due to Helene, but we are aiming for project completion at the end of this year. We are now enrolling for the 2025-26 school year. The greatest need for organizations in the area is support. Journeys is more than a school, it is a community of ongoing holistic support throughout a child’s entire learning journey. At this time, the school is focused on building and strengthening our community to offer exceptional education to exceptional learners in an exceptional school. A foundation for student scholarships has been created to assist families impacted by Helene. More information can be found at www.journeysfoundation.org.