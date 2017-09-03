Conscious Party: The Memory of Fish

WHAT: A documentary screening to benefit The Collider

WHEN: Saturday, Sept., 9, 6-9:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Collider, 1 Haywood St., Suite 401

WHY: The similarities between a fisherman who became an advocate for Washington state’s Elwha River and the efforts of an Asheville climate innovation center are clear on an environmental activism level. Documentarian Dr. Jennifer Galvin, whose latest film centers on the work of the unlikely salmon enthusiast, sees even more connections.

“The Collider tackles the big and daunting issue of climate change. People think, ‘How can I make a difference? How can I possibly make this better?’ But as audiences will see in The Memory of Fish, it’s all about persistence,” Galvin says. “I saw that in Dick Goin, the subject of the film. His persistence is inspiring. I think others will be inspired, too.”

A scientist with degrees in epidemiology and public health from Harvard and Yale, Galvin spent six years developing the film, which screens at The Collider on Saturday, Sept. 9. The evening begins with a catered reception from Whole Foods Greenlife, Oskar Blues Brewery and Metro Wines, after which the one-hour documentary will be shown on The Collider’s trio of jumbo screens. Galvin will be in attendance and participate in a post-screening discussion.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Collider’s Thomas R. Karl Internship Program, which was established to develop the next generation of climate solution leaders and created in honor of Karl upon his retirement as director of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. Local entrepreneurs have already seen the program’s immense potential firsthand, including Jeff Hicks, CEO of The Collider-housed FernLeaf Interactive, which delivers community resilience solutions.

“I benefited greatly from the internship I had in college — and I have always wanted to pay it forward — but as a small-business owner, that desire kept getting delayed,” Hicks says. “The Collider’s internship program gives me the support I need in order to offer an internship. I now have the great pleasure of mentoring and working with William Jackson, an exceptionally bright and motivated UNC Asheville student who served our country in the Navy.”

The Memory of Fish screens at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Collider. Tickets are $30 per person, $10 for students with a valid campus ID or free with a one-year Friends of The Collider membership and available online at www.thecollider.org