The Hendersonville Film Society will show M. Hulot’s Holiday on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. in the Smoky Mountain Theater at Lake Pointe Landing Retirement Community, 333 Thompson St., Hendersonville.
M. Hulot’s Holiday
Movie Information
|Score:
|Genre:
|Comedy
|Director:
|Jaques Tati
|Starring:
|Jacques Tati, Nathalie Pascaud, Michelle Rolla, Valentine Camax, Louis Perrault
|Rated:
|NR
2 thoughts on “M. Hulot’s Holiday”
Ken?
He must be making his presence known from the great screening room in the sky. Thanks for your sharp eyes. We surely do miss Ken.