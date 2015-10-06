Yes, Sicario is well-made — in the sense that it looks, feels and plays like a wholly competent professional piece of filmmaking. Yes, it is splendidly acted by its stars. No complaints so far, but it’s also quite possibly the most overrated film of the year. It is punishingly slow and obvious (which only accentuates the slowness). The idea that it has some kind of message to convey must be grounded in the overbearing humorlessness of director Denis Villeneuve. Just like his last attempt at a profound statement, Prisoners (2013), he takes what is basically a lurid thriller and insists you buy into a significance that simply isn’t there — and playing it without cracking a smile doesn’t change that. At least Prisoners offered a mystery and wasn’t obvious about where it was going. Apart from a deeply strange opening sequence (that promised a far more intriguing film than Sicario delivered), this is basically just another violent movie about drug trafficking. It’s efficient enough at what it does, but what it does is neither new nor significant.

Following the aforementioned opening (about which I am saying nothing, since it’s the movie’s most interesting scene) in which two FBI agents are killed, improbably naive agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) finds herself and her partner Reggie (Daniel Kaluuya) recruited to work with a shadowy agency (no prizes for guessing which one) to fight the Mexican drug cartel. No one seems to be even slightly inclined to tell her exactly who her new bosses — the flip-flop-wearing (the movie’s concession to quirkiness) Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and his enigmatic partner Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro) — are or who they work for. It’s either very hush-hush or illegal — and probably both. She goes along with it because she’s idealistic (of course) and because she’d like to get revenge for the two dead agents. Plus, she has no real personal life, apart from being a secret smoker divorcee with sketchy hygiene. Partner Reggie goes along for reasons the movie is disinclined to make clear (except that he’s her partner), which is perhaps why he’s sidelined for lengthy stretches.

At this point, the movie turns full-on drug war stuff that feels ever so slightly like it’s playing on a kind of Donald Trump view of all-things-Mexican. As presented in the film, everything in Mexico — where bodies dangle from overpasses — is corrupt and no one can be trusted. But, for that matter, things don’t seem that much better stateside, and that, I suspect, is the supposed point of the film. We get to watch Kate’s idealistic naivete wear away as she watches everything she believes in get shunted to one side in pursuit of a course of action that makes us little better than the bad guys we’re after. Her realization that she’s really only there to fulfill a technical requirement seems to surprise her, but no one else. OK. This is not exactly an original idea, and there’s very little distinctive about it here.

Yet, there are occasional hints that there might have been more to it had the film actually explored the basic similarities between Kate and Alejandro — something Alejandro at least grasps. But, no, the film is more interested in a subplot about a Mexican family man who is also a corrupt policeman involved in the drug trade. This could have been interesting, but it goes nowhere and adds little to the proceedings — except running time that the film did not need. Mostly, however, what we end up with is a humorless, well-acted, violent and not particularly deep drug war movie. What was supposed to be serious art house fare is really just a Hollywood movie. How Hollywood? Well, they’ve already announced a sequel. Rated R for strong violence, grisly images and language.