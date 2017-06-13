The Hendersonville Film Society will show The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio on Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m. in the Smoky Mountain Theater at Lake Pointe Landing Retirement Community, 333 Thompson St., Hendersonville.
The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio
Movie Information
|Score:
|Genre:
|Biopic Drama
|Director:
|Jane Anderson
|Starring:
|Julianne Moore, Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern, Trevor Morgan, Ellary Potterfield
|Rated:
|PG-13
One thought on “The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio”
It should be noted that PRIZEWINNER will not be shown this weekend but next weekend (the 25th) as it says at the bottom of the review. This weekend HFS will screen the original 1952 MY COUSIN RACHEL with Olivia de Havilland and Richard Burton. Come and compare it with the new release.