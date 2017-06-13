Movie Information

In Brief: One of the more perplexing mysteries of modern studio practices is just why Dreamworks Pictures abandoned The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio, a 2005 release that played on a mere handful of screens to mixed (though often glowing) reviews. It boasted a box-office draw in both star Julianne Moore and its popular literary source that chronicled the true story of Evelyn Ryan, who kept her large family together and going in the 1950s by winning slogan and jingle contests. And yet it was unceremoniously pulled from distribution. Far worse films with far lesser credentials have been given much fairer shots. It’s not a perfect film. But the film has several things to recommend it, starting with Moore’s performance as the beleaguered housewife who has found a way to be at least a pale shadow of what she might have been in an era that didn’t consign her to the kitchen. Certainly it’s worthy of better treatment than it received. This excerpt was taken from a review by Ken Hanke originally published on June 21, 2006.