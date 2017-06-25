Screen scene: Local film news

• Hickory Nut Gap Farm presents an Americana Cookout and Movie Night on Saturday, July 1. Food and drinks will be available for purchase beginning at 1 p.m., cars will be on display and Back to the Future will be shown at 7 p.m. $6 admission/free for children 4 and younger. hickorynutgapfarm.com

• Pack Memorial Library hosts a screening of Moana on Saturday, July 1, at 1:30 p.m. in its downstairs auditorium. Popcorn and refreshments will be provided. Free. avl.mx/ff

• On Sunday, July 2, from 4 to 6 p.m., Asheville School of Film explores the career of director Tim Burton with screenings of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and the stop-motion animated short Vincent. Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce each film and lead a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are $12 for the public and $10 for ASoF alumnI, available online or by emailing ashevilleschooloffilm@gmail.com. ashevilleschooloffilm.com

• Back by popular demand, Grail Moviehouse presents an encore screening of The Conquest of Canaan on Sunday, July 2, at 7 p.m. as part of its monthly Silent Sundays film series. Unseen in its original form for nearly 90 years, the film was shot on location in Asheville in 1921. This reconstruction features newly translated title cards — the only original 35mm print is in a Russian archive — and Paramount logo, main titles and title cards in a font that is accurate to the period and studio. Frank Thompson will introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Asheville stride pianist Andrew J. Fletcher will provide live musical accompaniment. Tickets are $12 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Registration is open for Asheville School of Film’s Film Set Etiquette and Protocols seminar. The one-day workshop takes place on Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. and includes essential information for anyone wanting to work on a motion picture set. In addition to job description skills required for any crew position, there is also an extensive litany of unspoken rules and guidelines that everyone is expected to know, but almost no one is willing to teach. Failure to abide by these codes could result in personal embarrassment or expulsion from the set. The seminar costs $55 and includes take-home handouts. Register online by Sunday, July 2, to guarantee your spot. avl.mx/3vh