Screen scene: Local film news

• Highland Brewing Co. hosts a screening of The Burden on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. Roger Sorkin’s 2016 documentary examines the U.S. military’s role in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and the resulting impact on national security. The event includes an introduction, viewing of the film and a post-screening discussion and Q&A with a panel of experts. $5 donation, free for veterans. highlandbrewing.com

• The City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department’s 2017 season of Movies in the Park continues Friday, Aug. 11, with Moana. Children’s craft activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film starts at dusk on a giant screen on the Pack Square Park stage. The series continues monthly through September. Bring a chair or a blanket. Free. avl.mx/3s9

• Balken Roofing hosts a family outdoor movie night on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Spring Mountain Community Center in Fairview. Kids activities begin at 7 p.m., and the animated feature Sing will start at dusk. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free admission. Soft drinks and food will be available for purchase. springmountaincc.com

• Grail Moviehouse’s and the Asheville Jewish Community Center’s monthly Israeli Film Series — designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel — continues Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. with GETT: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem. The 2014 drama from filmmakers Ronit and Shlomi Elkabetz centers on a woman’s struggles to file for divorce. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $7 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Pack Memorial Library continues its monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Monday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. with Buena Vista Social Club. Wim Wenders’ Oscar-nominated 1999 documentary chronicles the efforts of Ry Cooder to share the work of forgotten legendary Cuban musicians. Free. avl.mx/ff

• Racing Extinction receives local screenings at two different venues. In the latest documentary from the Oscar-winning filmmakers of The Cove, a team of artists and activists exposes the hidden world of extinction with previously unseen images aimed at altering the way humans view the planet. The film will be shown Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Sanctuary Brewing Co. and Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at The BLOCK off Biltmore. One of the stars of the film, auto racer and activist Leilani Münter, will be in attendance at both showings, as will representatives from Asheville Vegan Outreach and MountainTrue. Free, but registration is requested. Reserve a seat online for the Sanctuary screening or call The BLOCK off Biltmore at 254-9277 for its showing. racingextinctionsbc.brownpapertickets.com