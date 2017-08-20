Screen scene: Local film news

• The Princess Bride kicks off Asheville Outdoor Cinema’s late summer and early fall screenings on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Carrier Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with access to numerous games, food trucks, beer and wine. Live music begins at 7:30 p.m., and the film starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $11, plus fees, and available online. Children ages 12 and younger get in free. ashevilleoutdoorcinema.com

• The next selection in The Collider’s monthly climate and environmental film series is Earthcaster on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. The 2015 documentary by Donna Campbell and Georgann Eubanks profiles North Carolina artist Thomas Sayre, his massive sculptures made by casting earth-colored concrete in the ground and his collaborations with citizens and elected officials to create works that benefit their communities. A Q&A will follow the film, which is presented in partnership with Asheville Art Museum. Beer from series co-sponsor Oskar Blues Brewery and popcorn will be provided. Suggested donation is $5 per person or $20 per family. thecollider.org

• The Carolina Cinemark will show The Spy Who Loved Me — starring the late Roger Moore as James Bond — on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $7 for seniors and available online and at the Carolina box office. The theater also hosts two screenings of Hayao Miyazaki’s Castle in the Sky. The Sunday, Aug. 27, showing at 12:55 p.m. will be dubbed in English while the Monday, Aug. 28, event at 7 p.m. features the original Japanese vocal cast with English subtitles. Tickets are $12.50 and available online and at the Carolina box office. cinemark.com/theatre-1142

• Registration is open for Asheville School of Film‘s Super-8 Music Video Production Class. The hands-on workshop spans two weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 16 and 17 and Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Students will conceive, shoot and edit a music video on Super-8 film for a local indie band. Once shot, the film will be processed and transferred to high definition for digital editing. With access to some of the most highly regarded Super-8 cameras ever manufactured, Kodak Super-8 film and Adobe Premiere Pro editing software, students will have the opportunity to experience the analog past and propel their creativity into the digital future. The workshop costs $295, and spots may be reserved online. ashevilleschooloffilm.com