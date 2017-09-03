Screen scene: Local film news

• The West Asheville Library’s Female Authors Lecture and Film Series continues Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. with a screening of Cheating the Stillness: The World of Julia Peterkin. Free. avl.mx/37m

• Asheville School of Film students premiere their short films on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. at Asheville Pizza & Brewing. The shorts (some of whose content is comparable to a PG-13 film) were written, filmed and edited under the guidance of instructor Brad Hoover and star local actors. Free. ashevillebrewing.com

• On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. Asheville Interfaith presents a screening of Sacred at A-B Tech’s Ferguson Auditorium. Directed by Academy Award winner Thomas Lennon (Best Documentary Short for 2006’s The Blood of Yingzhou District) and shot around the world by 40 filmmaking teams, the 2016 documentary explores spirituality across cultures and religions. The screening will be followed by a discussion. Free, but donations are accepted to offset screening costs. ashevilleinterfaith.org

• The Groovy Movie Club’s latest selection, The Big Sick, will be shown Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at a private residence in Dellwood. Michael Showalter’s 2017 dramedy stars Kumail Nanjiani in a fictionalized telling of how the up-and-coming comedian met his wife, Emily Gordon, (played in the film by Zoe Kazan) and nearly lost her due to a rare medical condition. RSVP to johnbuckleyx@gmail.com or text or call 646-8602 for directions. A healthy potluck will precede the screening at 1:30 pm., and a discussion will follow the film. Free.

• Grail Moviehouse’s and the Asheville Jewish Community Center’s monthly Israeli Film Series — designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel — continues Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. with Past Life. Avi Nesher‘s 2016 fact-based drama follows two sisters — a brash tabloid journalist and an ambitions, introverted classical music composer — across 1977 Europe as they attempt to solve a mystery that’s haunted their family since World War II. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $7 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., the Fairview Library screens The Wood Thrush Connection. Produced by the Climate Listening Project, the short film follows one of the titular bird’s migration from North Carolina to Belize and loops in conservation efforts to protect wood thrushes by Forsyth Audubon and the Belize Audubon Society. Kim Brand, a Forsyth member and Audubon North Carolina staff member featured in the film, will be in attendance to answer questions. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. Free. avl.mx/425