Screen scene: Local film news

• The Joseph Initiative, a local non-profit organization that works to provide life skills and enrichment programs for Asheville-area teenagers, will screen the feature documentary made by participants in its What’s Your Story filmmaking class on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre. The students worked with Stephen Nadeau from Brother Blue Studio during the winter and spring. Short films created by other local filmmakers will also be shown, and the evening ends with a short after-party. All proceeds go toward purchasing filmmaking equipment for future classes. Tickets are $5 and available online. avl.mx/42s

• The Transylvania County Library will show David Weintraub‘s documentary A Great American Tapestry: The Many Strands of Mountain Music on Thursday, Sept. 14, in its Rogow Room. Brevard youth string band Creekside Crawfish will perform at 6:30 p.m., and the 70-minute film begins at 7 p.m. Free. library.transylvaniacounty.org

• The West Asheville Library’s Pixar film series continues on Friday, Sept. 15, at 4:30 p.m. with a screening of Inside Out. The feature presentation will be preceded by the Pixar short film Lava. Free. avl.mx/1z5

• The City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department’s 2017 season of Movies in the Park concludes Friday, Sept. 15, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Children’s craft activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film starts at dusk on a giant screen on the Pack Square Park stage. Bring a chair or a blanket. Free. avl.mx/3s9

• Grail Moviehouse screens Tommy Wiseau’s cult film The Room on Friday, Sept. 15, at 9:30 p.m. The theater will show the film on the third Friday of each month. Tickets are $7 for senior citizens and students, and $9 for the general public. They are available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Hi-Wire Brewing’s Summer Classics movie series ends with a Saturday, Sept. 16, screening of Wayne’s World at 8:30 p.m. at its Big Top location. The brewery’s parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor movie theater, and the event will occur rain or shine. Admission is free, and attendees are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Foothills Local Meats will provide classic movie theater eats, including $3 corndogs. hiwirebrewing.com

• Pack Memorial Library continues its monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Monday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., with a documentary on Thelonious Monk. Free. avl.mx/ff

• On Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the Weaverville Library hosts a screening of Paul Newman’s 1987 adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie, starring Joanne Woodward, John Malkovich and Karen Allen. Free. avl.mx/3yr