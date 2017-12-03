Screen scene: Local film news

• On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., WNC FarmLink hosts a screening of Under Contract: Farmers and the Fine Print at Habitat Tavern & Commons, 174 Broadway. Marcello Cappellazzi’s and Sally Lee’s 2017 documentary interviews contract farmers and industry experts from the American South to Southern India, revealing how the corporate production model pits farmer against farmer and what may be done to improve the current food system. Light refreshments will be provided. Free. habitatbrewing.com

• Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin Place, screens The Hunting Ground as part of its latest Environmental & Social Justice Film Night on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Kirby Dick’s 2015 documentary investigates sexual assault on U.S. college campuses. Free. uuasheville.org

• As a refresher for the Dec. 15 release of The Last Jedi, Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., hosts a screening of Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. Complimentary refreshments and popcorn will be provided. Free. avl.mx/ff

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. with Photo Farag. Kobi Farag‘s 2016 documentary chronicles the Iraqi-Jewish Farag family and its successful photography business that revolutionized the way Israelis took, developed and related to pictures. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $7 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Pack Memorial Library continues its monthly Legends of Music Film Series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Monday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. with a documentary on Billie Holiday. Free. avl.mx/ff

• The Hendersonville chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America presents a screening of Newtown at Flat Rock Cinema, 2700-D Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. Kim A. Snyder’s 2016 documentary examines 2012’s tragic shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Event organizer John Owens, a gun violence survivor, will introduce the film. Free. flatrockcinema.com

• Twin Leaf Brewery, 144 Coxe Ave., presents a double feature of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Trailer Park Boys Xmas Special on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. Free. twinleafbrewery.com

• The North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., concludes its Native American Documentary Film Series on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. with Native American Healing. The work explores the integral part Native Americans played in keeping European settlers alive upon arrival in the Americas as well as the role of indigenous medicine today. Tea will be provided, and the film will be followed by a discussion. Free. avl.mx/251