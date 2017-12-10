Screen scene: Local film news

• The BLOCK off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St., hosts Spoiler Alert! on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. Comparable to “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” “Rifftrax Live” or “The Benson Interruption,” the event involves the screening of a cult movie, during which host Kelly Morgan and guest comedians Moira Goree and Andrew Cummins will interject colorful commentary, poking fun at its acting, dialogue and plotting. The latest selection is Santa Claus Versus The Devil (1959), a Mexican holiday adventure in which Lucifer sends his top demon to Earth to destroy St. Nick. The film is dubbed in English. Admission is $5 and includes popcorn. theblockoffbiltmore.com

• The Pixar Film Series at the West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, continues on Friday, Dec. 15, at 4:30 p.m. with a screening of Up. The feature presentation will be preceded by the Pixar short film Partly Cloudy. Free. avl.mx/1z5

• After its 5:45 p.m. Jivamukti Yoga class on Friday, Dec. 15, Pure Yoga Asheville, 65-A Biltmore Ave., hosts a screening of What is Real? The Story of Jivamukti Yoga. The 2016 documentary centers on Sharon Gannon and David Life, developers of the particular yoga methodology, and features interviews with some of its famous practitioners, including Sting and Donna “DK” Karan. Certified Jivamukti instructor Tucker Waldron will lead the event, which includes dinner and a post-screening discussion. $12. pureyogaavl.com

• The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave., hosts a holiday movie double feature of Elf (6 p.m.) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (8 p.m.) on Monday, Dec. 18. Free. Popcorn, candy and beverages available to purchase at the bar. theorangepeel.net

• Registration is open for a pair of three-day youth winter break courses (Wednesday, Dec. 20-Friday, Dec. 22) at Asheville School of Film, 45 S. French Broad Ave., Suite 120. Crew Positions and Careers, 9 a.m.-noon, explores the numerous behind-the-scenes jobs available on film sets and how to get started in the industry. Green Screen Fun(damentals), 1-4 p.m., will cover all the necessary steps to achieve believable green screen special effects on a budget. Both classes are intended for students ages 13-19, and all equipment and supplies are provided. Each course costs $150, or both for $250. ashevilleschooloffilm.com

• Submissions are being accepted for Asheville’s 90-Second Newbery Film Festival. Now in its second year on the local level and seventh year nationally, the celebration of kids’ creativity involves young filmmakers making short movies that tell the entire story of a Newbery Medal or Honor book in roughly a minute and a half. The online submission deadline for Asheville entries is Feb. 14. The Asheville festival and screening will be on Saturday, April 14, 1-3 p.m., at Pack Memorial Library. 90secondnewbery.com

