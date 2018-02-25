Screen scene: Local film news

• Happy Body yoga studio hosts a screening of Heal on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. in Ferguson Auditorium on the campus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, 340 Victoria Road. The documentary about the power of the mind to heal the body will give way to a panel discussion featuring local healers Rob Wergin, Jessica Mark, Dr. Jenn Cournoyer and Jim Sullivan. Tickets are $15 and available online. avl.mx/4oc
• The North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., will screen 13th on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. Ava DuVernay’s documentary analyzes how the 13th Amendment abolished slavery yet paved the way for mass incarceration. Free. avl.mx/251
• As part of NEDAwareness Week, T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating presents a screening of Fattitude on Thursday, March 1, at 6 p.m., at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave. The documentary looks at how popular culture perpetuates the fat hatred and fat shaming that result in a cultural bias and civil rights issue for people struggling with their weight. Directors Lindsey Averill and Viridiana Lieberman will participate in a post-screening discussion. “In my mind, Asheville is a community of thinkers — people who want to care for others and who are dedicated to a world that is healthier and happier — so I really feel like our Q&A is going to be incredible,” Averill says. Tickets are $25 and available online. grailmoviehouse.com
• Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., presents Pan’s Labyrinth on Thursday, March 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3 and available online and at the main bar. ashevillebrewing.com
• Also part of NEDAwareness Week, UNC Asheville, One University Heights, will show Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image on Saturday, March 3, at 6 p.m. in the Grotto at Highsmith Student Union. The documentary examines the industries and obstacles responsible for a misrepresentation of women in the fashion industry and the media. A Q&A will follow the film. Free. highsmithunion.unca.edu
• On Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m., UpCountry Brewing Co., 1042 Haywood Road, screens Animal House. Free to attend. upcountrybrewing.com
• The Social, 1078 Tunnel Road, hosts an Academy Awards viewing party Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The event also includes the exclusive screening of a new short film by Asheville native Melanie Star Scot. Free to attend. thesocialasheville.com
• The BLOCK off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St., shows Departures on Monday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Yojiro Takita’s Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film will be followed by a discussion about the film as a catalyst to deepen attendees’ relationships with end-of-life issues. Free to attend. theblockoffbiltmore.com
• Firestorm Books & Coffee, 610 Haywood Road, hosts a screening of Black Snake Killaz on Tuesday, March 6, 6-8 p.m. The feature-length documentary film chronicles the resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline, exploring actions taken by water protectors to stop the construction of the oil pipeline. There will be a discussion after the screening, including information on resistance to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Free to attend. firestorm.coop
