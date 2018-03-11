Screen scene: Local film news

• Asheville documentary filmmaker Rod Murphy recently reached a deal with Ananda Media to distribute his feature El Chivo, about Barnardsville resident and ultramarathoner, Will Harlan. The French action and adventure sports company will distribute the 78-minute feature through Amazon Prime, On-Demand and through other streaming and broadcast online platforms. Spanish for “the goat,” El Chivo is the name given to Harlan by the indigenous Tarahumara people of Mexico’s Copper Canyon after he won their 50-mile ultramarathon. rodmurphyjr.com

• The Mothlight, 701 Haywood Road, screens Nobuhiko Obayashi‘s 1977 psychedelic ghost story House (Hausu) on Wednesday, March 14, at 9 p.m. The experience includes an improvised score by Michael Flanagan and other musicians, who’ve previously live-scored such films as Eraserhead, No Country for Old Men and El Topo. Free. themothlight.com

• On Wednesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m., Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., will be showing The Princess Bride to celebrate the company’s 20th birthday. Prizes, cake and rodents of unusual size are promised. Tickets are $3 and available online and at the main bar. ashevillebrewing.com

• Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., celebrates St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 17, at 2 p.m. with a screening of The Secret of Roan Inish. Popcorn and snacks will the provided. Free. avl.mx/250

• UNC Asheville, 1 University Heights, begins its 17th annual F-Word Film Festival on Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m. in Karpen Hall’s Laurel Forum with Love the Sinner. The 17-minute personal documentary is by queer filmmaker Jessica Devaney and investigates the relationship between Christianity and homophobia in the wake of the 2016 shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. The short will be followed by Hillevi Loven’s Deep Run, a feature-length verité portrait of trans life in rural North Carolina that focuses on young trans man Cole Ray Davis.

The slate of feminist films concludes Tuesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. with Whose Streets? Sabaah Folayan’s and Damon Davis’ documentary about the response to the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., is made with footage from people involved in the protests. Folayan will introduce the film and lead a post-screening discussion. Free. unca.edu

• On Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m., The Bywater, 796 Riverside Drive, continues its monthlong series of films about outlaws with a screening of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Free to attend. bywater.bar

• Wedge Brewing Co. will show The Commitments on Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m. at its Foundation location, 5 Foundy St. Free to attend. wedgebrewing.com