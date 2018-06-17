Screen scene: Local film news

• The Musical Matinees weekly summer film series continues at the Columbus Public Library, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, on Friday, June 22, at 1 p.m. with Annie. Free. polklibrary.org

• Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., opens its Phenomenal Friday Fantasy Films series on June 22, at 3 p.m. with The Princess Bride. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be provided. Free. avl.mx/514

• The Burger Bar, 1 Craven St., continues its Sunday Night Slaughterhouse Sinema film series on June 24, at 8 p.m. with Evil Dead 2 and Bride of Re-Animator. The series occurs each week through Oct. 22. Free for members. facebook.com/burgerbar.asheville

• On Monday, June 25, 7-9 p.m., HealthCare for All WNC hosts a screening of the documentary Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 290 Old Haw Creek Road. Free. healthcareforallwnc.wordpress.com

• The Block Off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St., presents We the People 2.0 on Wednesday, June 27, 6-8 p.m. Directed by Leila Conners (The 11th Hour) and narrated by Walton Goggins, the 2017 documentary chronicles the work of the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund to counter corporate interference in the U.S. government. Free to attend. theblockoffbiltmore.com

• The latest selection in the monthly climate and environmental film series at The Collider, 1 Haywood St., Suite 401, is Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom, which will be screened Wednesday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. The 50-minute documentary visits people in eight states whose lives have been changed by the renewable energy industry and explores such aspects within the field as innovation and installation. Refreshments will be provided by Oskar Blues Brewery. Free with a suggested donation of $10 per person and $20 per family. thecollider.org

• On Thursday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m., the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., hosts a screening of Luke & Jo. The Asheville-produced work is the third feature film from director Joshua Overbay. Described as “an absorbing character study of two people who discover the danger in meeting the right person at the wrong time,” the film was shot Dec. 1-16, 2016, in Black Mountain, Old Fort and Asheville, and features improvised dialogue. The film will be followed by a Q&A with Overbay, star/co-writer Andie Morgenlander and producer/cinematographer Nate Glass. Tickets are $8 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com