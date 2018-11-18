Screen scene: Local film news

• Asheville native Kade’sha Barnard will be featured on upcoming episodes of the Showtime comedy “Shameless.” The Los Angeles-based actress and singer-songwriter will play Gloria, whom a press release describes as “a spoiled college sorority sister who is looking for an easy way to score some extra cash. She soon meets Frank Gallagher, played by William H. Macy, who doesn’t make it so easy on her.” Barnard will appear in the season’s 10th and 11th episodes, slated to air on Sundays, Feb. 3 and 10. facebook.com/officialkadesha

• On Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m., Vaya Health and United Way of Rutherford County present a screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect in the Library Auditorium on the campus of Isothermal Community College, 286 ICC Loop Road, Spindale. The documentary tells the story of Kevin Hines, who attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge when he was 19 years old. Since the incident, Hines has become a prominent suicide prevention speaker and mental health advocate, using his story to help others overcome their struggles. The film also spotlights some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and profiles people who are using personal experiences with suicide to give others the hope they need to survive. A panel discussion will follow the screening. Free. isothermal.edu

• Asheville School of Film, 45 S. French Broad Ave., offers a four-week Motion Picture Lighting course starting Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m. The classes will provide hands-on practice exercises involving scene setups and live actors to create an authentic film experience. The advanced techniques learned in the course may then be applied on a smaller scale for short films and modest-budget independent feature productions. Tuition is $150 for first-time students and $120 for ASoF alumni. A $50 nonrefundable deposit is required to secure the registration. ashevilleschooloffilm.com

• Registration is open for The Joseph Initiative’s What’s Your Story Filmmaking Class. The 10-week course begins Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30-7 p.m. at an as-yet-undetermined location. Ten teenagers, ages 13-17, will work with local documentary filmmaker Troy Burnette and conduct interviews with members of the Asheville community. The filmed segments will then be turned into documentary short films that will be posted on YouTube. According to the course description, the interviews “will be designed to gather stories about the area told through the eyes of the eclectic group of individuals who call Western North Carolina home.” Tuition is $150. josephcommunitycenter.org