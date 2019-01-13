Screen scene: Local film news

• The West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, continues its Book-to-Movie series on Friday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., with a screening of Sophie’s Choice. Free. avl.mx/4xl

• On Friday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m., at the Columbus Public Library, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, youths in grades 6-12 are invited to a viewing of Dumplin’. The event includes a Dolly Parton party with fried pickle chips from the Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s cookbook. Free. polklibrary.org

• Elevate Life and Art, 46 Haywood St., hosts a screening of The Greatest Showman on Friday, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m. Light snacks will be available. Free to attend. elevatelifeandart.com

• The Cat Fly Film Fest, AVLFilm.com and The Asheville Studio, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 75, co-host their monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer on Monday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m. The holiday party was shifted to January due to inclement weather in December. The gathering belatedly seeks to celebrate the end of the year and provide an opportunity for filmmakers and media artists in the Asheville area to network and meet one another. Complimentary drinks will be provided. Post-event mingling will continue next door at Highland Brewing Co. Free to attend. avl.mx/5k9

• The Midweek Matinees series continues at the Saluda Community Library, 44 W. Main St., Saluda, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at noon with A Simple Favor, and on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with First Man. The films will also be shown in the ongoing Film Fridays series at the Columbus Public Library, during which complimentary popcorn will be provided. A Simple Favor will be shown on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. and First Man on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. Free. polklibrary.org

• To commemorate the WWI centennial, Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., presents a screening of The American in Paris on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. The documentary chronicles the American Hospital and the important role it played in Paris and France during World War I. Free. avl.mx/5fu

• The Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 210 Melrose Ave., Tryon, continues its quarterly Media That Matters series on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., with a screening of Roma. Attendees are invited to bring their favorite movie viewing snacks. Free, but please register online. ucctryon.org

• On Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., the UNC Asheville chapter of the International Socialist Organization hosts a screening of Sorry to Bother You in Rhoades-Robinson Hall, Room 103, 1 University Heights. Complimentary snacks will be provided. Free. unca.edu