Screen Scene: Local film news

Asheville-based filmmaker Katie Damien’s feature-length comedy, One Hell of an Angel, receives an encore screening on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave. The story follows a demon who, after asking too many questions in hell, is banished to Earth and forced to team up with an angel and help a former rock star write a song that just might save the world.

The seven-year endeavor was made with aid from a $10,000 crowdsourcing campaign and stars Kipper Schauer, Matt Shepard and David Dietrich. Local filmmaker Jaime Byrd is the production’s director of photography, and shooting locations include Zambra, the French Broad River, East Asheville and the River Arts District. The filmmakers will introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com