Screen Scene: Local film news

• Asheville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park series continues at Pack Square Park on Friday, June 14, with Black Panther. Family-friendly activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will start at dusk on a giant outdoor screen on the park stage. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, plus chairs or a blanket. Free to attend. ashevillenc.gov/departments/parks

• Asheville Improv Collective and Zaniac Asheville, 1 Town Square Blvd., Suite 120, are offering a pair of summer movie camps for creative children. Monster Movie Camp runs Monday, June 17-Friday, June 21, 8 a.m.-noon daily, and is open to students in grades five-eight. The week will focus on character work and in-camera effects, using classic monster movie techniques, while engaging campers in creative explorations of characters and improvisation as they write, film and edit a movie. Mockumentary Movie Camp follows Monday, June 24-Friday, June 28, 8 a.m.-noon daily, and is open to students in grades six-eight. The week will focus on using improv to learn about comedy and joke construction while teaching story structure as it relates to film. Campers will create, film and edit a movie. Each camp costs $279 per student. Snacks and a Zaniac T-shirt are included. Register online. zaniaclearning.com/asheville

• The deadline for submissions for the 25th Annual Twin Rivers Multimedia Festival has been extended to Sunday, June 30. The festival is free to attend and will be held Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at the Flood Gallery Fine Art Center, 850 Blue Ridge Road, Black Mountain. It will feature screenings of award-winning international, national and local films, as well as premieres and official selections of feature films, animation, short dramas, experimental films and documentaries. Entries must be original works and have been completed in the last year. Awards will be given in short film, animated film, documentary film, feature film and scriptwriting categories. Submissions are accepted online. filmfreeway.com/twinriversmediafestival