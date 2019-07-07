Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Smoky Mountain Cinema, 235 Waynesville Plaza, Waynesville, reopened on July 2, after being closed for five years. The theater’s thorough renovations include three brand-new screens as well as a new sound system, projectors, seats, curtains, carpets and roof. Matinees cost $7.50, and evening shows go for $9.50 with $7.50 rates for children, senior citizens, students and active military members. All shows on Tuesdays cost $5. Tickets may be purchased online or in person. The theater’s first film is Spider-man: Far From Home. smokymountaincinema.com

• Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts a screening of Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. The documentary chronicles the small-town Georgia group’s story, including a tragic automobile accident and the ensemble’s subsequent commitment to music after several of its members became Eastern Orthodox priests. Luxury drummer Glenn Black will be in attendance to introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com