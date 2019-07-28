Screen Scene: Local film news

• Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., celebrates the release of its Ginger the Llama Ginger Beer in six-packs of 12-ounce cans with a llama party on Thursday, Aug. 1. Live llamas from Llama Caddy will be in attendance 4-7 p.m., after which there will be a screening of Napoleon Dynamite, which famously stars Tina the llama. The party is free to attend. Tickets to the film are $3 and available online and at the theater’s box office. ashevillebrewing.com
• The Silent Sundays series returns to Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., on Aug. 4, at 7 p.m., with a pair of comedies: Buster Keaton’s feature-length Steamboat Bill Jr. (1928) and Hal Roach’s short film Young Mr. Jazz (1919), starring Harold Lloyd. Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the selections and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Local stride pianist Andrew J. Fletcher will provide a live, improvised score for each film. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com
