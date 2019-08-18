Screen Scene: Local film news

Chicago-based filmmaker Peter Collins Campbell has launched a Kickstarter campaign to complete postproduction on his feature-length debut DimLand, which was shot on location in Asheville. The narrative work — about a melancholic young woman who, with her boyfriend in tow, visits her uncle’s secluded mountain cabin and encounters a mysterious masked figure — was filmed on the local property that houses co-star Nate Wise’s family’s half-built cottage.
Backer rewards range from being thanked in the film’s credits and receiving a high-definition download of the finished work to a comprehensive package that includes an executive producer credit. The campaign runs through Thursday, Aug. 29. Campbell says he and his cast and crew “absolutely look to host [local] screenings once the whole thing is complete, and look forward to coming back.” avl.mx/6fb
